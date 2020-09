Obituaries

Charter director Pundt dies

Herman Pundt died on Sept. 16 after a year-long battle with brain cancer. He was 52.

Pundt most recently was charter director at Denison Yachting. Prior to that, he spent 10 years as a broker of both yachts and charters at Hargrave Yachts. He also had his captain’s license and had run yachts earlier in his career.

Read his online obituary here.