Crew Life

Deadline approaches for Adrift Film Festival

Posted on by in Crew Life, News

ADVERTISEMENT

The second annual Adrift Film Festival — comprised of films created by yacht crew — will be virtual on Sunday, Oct. 11, at 12 noon U.S. Eastern Standard Time on the Adrift YouTube channel.

“Our aim is to encourage creativity and help support natural disaster relief through donations from around the world,” organizers stated in a press release.

The top 20 submissions will make up the festival, and prizes will be awarded in three categories: Inspiration, Realism, and Laughter. Those top 20 will receive a $50 gift certificate to B&H and a chance to win prizes, including a drone, stand-up paddleboard, and cash travel vouchers, courtesy of event sponsors.

Submissions are now open to crew working onboard, employed or between jobs. Deadline is Sept. 30 at midnight.

Updates about the event will be posted on the Adrift Film Festival Instagram page.

Founded in 2019 by Luxury Yacht Films founder Shelton Dupreez and Nautic Nomad co-founder and Chief Stew Randi Barry, the first Adrift Film Festival was held on Oct. 23, 2019, at Park & Ocean in Fort Lauderdale. Crew submitted 134 videos.

With over 300 attendees and more than 100 viewers tuning in via Instagram live, the event raised over $2,000 for Operation Topaz with YachtAid Global. This year, proceeds raised from the event will be donated to Operation Nasama with YachtAid Global to help bring aid to communities in Vanuatu recovering from Cyclone Harold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To RSVP or submit a film, visit www.adriftfilmfestival.com.