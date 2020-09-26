Business

Insurance firm opens office in Europe

Fort Lauderdale-based Private Insurance Services opened its first European office on Sept. 1.

Hugo Jacquot will head the office, based in Antibes. Jacquot has more than a decade of insurance experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in insurance, an accountancy associate degree and a baccalaureate in management specializing in accountancy. In 2009, he joined AXA Corporates Solutions in Paris as a deputy underwriter in the yacht team. In 2010, he moved to London to work in the firm’s marine team.

In 2014, Jacquot joined P&I Club Steamship Mutual in London to look after its worldwide yacht portfolio and moved through the ranks to become syndicate manager.

Jacquot is a member of Young Professionals in Yachting and has been a director of the UK Chapter for several years in the role of treasurer.

Jacquot will report to John Gaffney, the firm’s president and executive manager.