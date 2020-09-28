The Triton

Boats and Brokers

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Echelon sells; Ocean Club listed

Yachts sold

M/Y Echelon, a 102-foot (31m) Sanlorenzo launched in 2019, by ICY, which brought the buyer, and Lengers Yachts, which represented the seller.

M/Y Untethered, a 90-foot (27m) Ocean Alexander launched in 2018, by Denison brokers Aleks Taldykin and Kurt Bosshardt.

M/Y Miss Michelle, a 90-foot (27m) Ocean Alexander launched in 2012, by IYC broker Rob Newton, who brought the buyer, and Jose Arana Jr. of 1 Ocean Yachts, who represented the seller.

M/Y Rosey, an 86-foot (27m) yacht built by Cantiere Delle Marche in 2016, by Yacht & Villa broker Mark Seaton, who brought the buyer. Michael Newton-Woof and Sam Henley of Ventura Yachts, and Alex G. Clarke of Denison Yachting represented the seller. It was listed for just under €4 million.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Ocean Club, a 164-foot (50m) Trinity launched in 1999, listed with IYC broker Mark Elliott.

M/Y Marcato, a 141-foot (43m) expedition yacht built in 2006, listed with Fraser broker Georges Bourgoignie for just under $10 million.

M/Y Tommy Belle, a 116-foot (35.5m) Yacht built by Lubeck in 2011, listed with IYC broker Kevin Bonnie for €7.9 million.

M/Y Paradigm, a 115-foot (35m) Benetti launched in 1998, listed with Northrop & Johnson broker Wes Sanford for $3.5 million.

S/Y Asahi, a 104-foot (31.8m) Trehard sloop launched in 1998, with BGYB for €2.45 million.

M/Y High Rise, a 101-foot (31m) Hargrave launched in 2010, listed with IYC broker Matthew Stone for $4.25 million.

M/Y Hummingbird, a 100-foot (30m) Couach launched in 2007, listed with Burgess broker Christian Bakewell for €2.45 million.

S/Y Dark Shadow, a 99-foot (30.5m) Wally launched in 2002, listed with IYC broker Leo Jordil for €2.6 million.

S/Y Inti Cube, a 94-foot (28.5m) Wally launched in 2005, listed with Yachting Partners International broker Gianluca “Lillo” Mazzetti for €3.8 million.

M/Y Kentucky Belle, a 93-foot (28.6m) Horizon launched in 2005, listed with IYC broker Michael Rafferty for just under $1.9 million.

M/Y Prana, an 86-foot (26m) Moonen launched in 2005, listed with IYC broker Michel Chryssicopoulos for €3.5 million.M/Y Kismet, a 78-foot (23.6m) Hargrave launched in 2003, listed with Hargrave broker Yannis Zagorakis for $1.75 million.

