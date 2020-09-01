The Triton

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Hemabejo 3 sells; Paloma listed

Yachts sold

M/Y Hemabejo 3, a 132-foot (40m) Benetti launched in 2014, sold by IYC broker Pierre Vezilier, who represented the seller, and G Yachts, who brought the buyer.

M/Y Cadenza, a 79-foot (24m) Nordhavn launched in 2006, by Northrop & Johnson broker Kevin Merrigan who brought the buyer.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Paloma, a 197-foot (60m) yacht built by Ishikawajima-Harima in Japan in 1965, listed with Camper & Nicholsons for €14.25 million. She has had only two owners.

M/Y Nordic Star, a 122-foot (37m) CRN launched in 1978, listed with Fraser for $3.5 million.

M/Y Mahalo, a 98-foot (30m) Mulder launched in 2014, listed with West Nautical for €6 million.

M/Y Heartbeat of Life, a 93-foot (28.2m) Heesen launched in 1989, listed with BGYB for €1.1 million.

M/Y Nordic Star, a 92-foot (28m) yacht built y Lantana Botyard in 1969, listed with Northrop & Johnson brokers Jim Elliott and Todd Rittenhouse for just under $1.4 million.

M/Y Biancino, a 90-foot (28m) Sunseeker launched in 2007, listed with West Nautical for €1.6 million.

M/Y Imagine, a 75-foot (22m) Hatteras, listed with broker Christian Brabender for just under $6.9 million.

M/Y Enchantress, a 74-foot (22.5m) Ocean Alexander launched in 2006, listed with Ocean Independence brokers Thom Conboy and Chris Collins for just under $2 million.

S/Y Aitor, a 72-foot (22m) yacht built by Viudes in 1964, listed with BGYB for €460,000.

