Latest in the brokerage fleet: New Amels, Cecilia sold; Africa I listed

Yachts sold

Project Signature, a 120m new Amels by Espen Øino. Imperial represents the owner and will supervise construction. Due to be delivered in 2025, it will be the largest Amels and the largest yacht built in the Netherlands.

M/Y Cecilia, a 165-foot (50m) yacht built by Wider Yachts and launched in 2018, by Camper & Nicholsons brokers Bart Kimman and Alex Lees-Buckley.

S/Y Aphrodite A, a 140-foot (42.7m) Vitters launched in 1999, by co-listing agents Ann Avery of Northrop & Johnson and Dennis Frederiksen of Fraser. NJ broker Jochen Brill represented the buyer.

M/Y Cassiopeia, a 105-foot (32m) yacht built by Holland Jachtbouw in 2004, by Ocean Independence brokers Thom Conboy and Rytis Babravicius. 

M/Y Indian, an 86-foot (25.5m) vessel built by Cantiere Navali di Pesaro and launched in 2008, by Camper & Nicholsons broker Richard Higgins, who represented the seller. 

M/Y Mindy, an 80-foot (24m) Cheoy Lee launched in 2006, by Northrop & Johnson broker Kevin Kramer, who represented the seller.

M/Y Namhara, a 74-foot (22.5m) Vicem launched in 2008, by Northrop & Johnson brokers Michael Nethersole and Bill Titus, who represented the seller.

M/Y Bella I, a 73-foot (22m) Sunseeker launched in 2009, by IYC broker Sebastian Jerolimov representing both buyer and seller.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Africa I, a 154-foot (47m) Benetti launched in 2010, listed with IYC broker Filip Jerolimov for €13.9 million.

S/Y Provenance, a 94-foot (28.7m) ketch built by Cantiere M Craglientto and launched in 1968, listed with BGYB for just under €4 million.

M/Y Kemosabe, an 80-foot (24m) Lazzara launched in 2004, listed with IYC broker Matthew Stone for $1.65 million.

S/Y Genie, a 77-foot (23m)  Wally launched in 1995, listed with BGYB broker Nicolas Marchand for €1.19 million.

M/Y July, a 64-foot (21m) Aicon launched in 2009, listed with IYC broker Costas Dimopoulos for €620,000.

