Latest news in the charter fleet: Alegria with Bluewater

M/Y Alegria, a 145-foot (44m) Benetti launched in 2010, now with Bluewater Charter USA and available in the Caribbean beginning in September.

M/Y Just Enough, a 141-foot (42.7m) yacht built by Ares Marine in 2012, has added Capt. Bill Hawes into its rotation through mid-November, when Capt Michael Foster will rotate in. The yacht is in St. Thomas, USVI.

S/Y Dark Shadow, a 100-foot (30m) Wally launched in 2002, available for charter in the Western Med through BGYB.

M/Y Phoenix, an 84-foot (25m) Azimut launched in 2014, now with Bluewater Charter USA and available in Newport this summer and the Caribbean this winter under the command of Capt. Jacob Mokaba.