Monaco20: Cyclists ride, even without show

The annual London-to-Monaco bike ride, which raises money for the Blue Marine Foundation and normally runs the week before the Monaco Yacht Show, is still on this year, despite COVID and despite the show having been cancelled.

The Virtual London to Monaco ride allows cyclists to log 1,033km over the whole month of September, instead of the week prior to the Monaco show.

Surveyors Chris Jackson and Toni Robles from Germany-based Wrede Consulting have joined the ride, as has Winch Design, which has raised £278,000 for BLUE since 2016.

“The Winch riders have so far cycled a staggering 67,000km,” the company stated in a press release. “And whilst 2020 has been a challenging year for us all, we are not going to let the global pandemic stop us supporting BLUE.”

A virtual leaderboard tracks everyone’s progress and can be viewed online.

The Blue Marine Foundation focuses on combating overfishing by creating marine reserves, establishing sustainable models for fisheries and restoring marine habitats. It aims to place at least 10% of the oceans under protection by 2020 and 30% by 2030.

“We are strongly connected to the oceans; not only our jobs but also our free time correlates with them,” said Kay Wrede, CEO of Wrede Consulting. “Therefore, we feel responsible to help preserve them and whole-heartedly support our surveyors Chris Jackson and Toni Robles who will be participating as Team Wrede.”

Based in La Ciotat, Jackson advises captains, yacht owners and shipyard management on all issues relating to surfaces and coatings during refit projects. He rode in the London to Monaco ride last year.

Chris Jackson from Wrede Consulting participates in the Virtual London-to-Monaco ride. Photo provided

“I thoroughly enjoy this great opportunity to combine my personal recreation with achieving something positive for all,” he said in a press release. “My entire professional and leisure life has involved the ocean and ocean-related activities. It is great to know that the money raised really will be put to good use and achieve tangible results.”

Robles lives and works on the island Mallorca.

Industry can support the ride either by riding or simply by making a donation.