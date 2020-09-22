The Triton

Boat Show News

Monaco20: Cyclists ride, even without show

Posted on by in , | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

The annual London-to-Monaco bike ride, which raises money for the Blue Marine Foundation and normally runs the week before the Monaco Yacht Show, is still on this year, despite COVID and despite the show having been cancelled.

The Virtual London to Monaco ride allows cyclists to log 1,033km over the whole month of September, instead of the week prior to the Monaco show. 

Surveyors Chris Jackson and Toni Robles from Germany-based Wrede Consulting have joined the ride, as has Winch Design, which has raised £278,000 for BLUE since 2016.

“The Winch riders have so far cycled a staggering 67,000km,” the company stated in a press release. “And whilst 2020 has been a challenging year for us all, we are not going to let the global pandemic stop us supporting BLUE.”

A virtual leaderboard tracks everyone’s progress and can be viewed online.

The Blue Marine Foundation focuses on combating overfishing by creating marine reserves, establishing sustainable models for fisheries and restoring marine habitats. It aims to place at least 10% of the oceans under protection by 2020 and 30% by 2030. 

“We are strongly connected to the oceans; not only our jobs but also our free time correlates with them,” said Kay Wrede, CEO of Wrede Consulting. “Therefore, we feel responsible to help preserve them and whole-heartedly support our surveyors Chris Jackson and Toni Robles who will be participating as Team Wrede.” 

Based in La Ciotat, Jackson advises captains, yacht owners and shipyard management on all issues relating to surfaces and coatings during refit projects. He rode in the London to Monaco ride last year.

Chris Jackson from Wrede Consulting participates in the Virtual London-to-Monaco ride. Photo provided

“I thoroughly enjoy this great opportunity to combine my personal recreation with achieving something positive for all,” he said in a press release. “My entire professional and leisure life has involved the ocean and ocean-related activities. It is great to know that the money raised really will be put to good use and achieve tangible results.”

Robles lives and works on the island Mallorca. 

Industry can support the ride either by riding or simply by making a donation.

About Lucy Chabot Reed

Lucy Chabot Reed is publisher and founding editor of The Triton.

View all posts by Lucy Chabot Reed →

Related Articles

Monaco20: Monaco show cancelled for 2020

Monaco20: Monaco show cancelled for 2020

Monaco will not host a Monaco Yacht Show this year amid concerns over the COVID-19 global pandemic. The 30th edition of the show is now scheduled to take place in September 2021. The decision to …

| , | 0 Comments
Triton Survey: Will you attend FLIBS?

Triton Survey: Will you attend FLIBS?

The latest results on our industry-wide survey: Will you attend FLIBS? 457 people have responded. More than half (55.58%) said they will not attend, with an additional 12.25% saying they weren't …

| , | 5 Comments
Pandemic brings pros, cons of SEAs into focus

Pandemic brings pros, cons of SEAs into focus

By Dominic Bulfin With the prospect of limited or no use of their yachts for much of 2020 because of COVID-19, the temptation for many yacht owners was to reduce their overheads by reducing the …

| , | 0 Comments
METS cancelled

METS cancelled

The Marine Equipment Trade Show, popularly known as METS, which was scheduled for Nov. 17-19 in the RAI Amsterdam in The Netherlands, has been cancelled. “Due to the consequences of the …

| , | 0 Comments

Monaco20: MYBA will not attend Monaco show

MYBA, the Mediterranean-based yacht brokers association, announced on Facebook yesterday that it will not set up its usual headquarters at the Yacht Club de Monaco during this year’s Monaco Yacht …

| , | 0 Comments
Taking the Helm: Leaders, set an example; take care of yourself

Taking the Helm: Leaders, set an example; take care of yourself

Taking the Helm: by Capt. Paul Ferdais The COVID-19 pandemic has been an incredible test of character and determination for all crew on yachts. Captains have had to deal with extraordinary …

| | 0 Comments

Comments

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Friends, colleagues remember captain

Friends, colleagues remember captain

By Lucy Chabot Reed Capt. Alan Bradley Shepherd died Aug. 15 of lung cancer. He was 50. In yachting more than 25 years, Capt. …

| , | 1 Comment
Triton Survey: Will you attend FLIBS?

Triton Survey: Will you attend FLIBS?

The latest results on our industry-wide survey: Will you attend FLIBS? 457 people have responded. More than half (55.58%) said they …

| , | 5 Comments
Triton’s new Captains Council draws high marks

Triton’s new Captains Council draws high marks

Publisher’s Point: by Lucy Chabot Reed Since COVID-19 set in, we have been unable to host our regular monthly in-person networking …

| , | 1 Comment
Girl power: Back-to-back river trips leave their mark

Girl power: Back-to-back river trips leave their mark

By Lucy Chabot Reed Capt. Kelly Gordon and her crew aboard the 75-Sunseeker M/Y Corporate Retreat had just come the long way around …

| , , | 1 Comment

Events