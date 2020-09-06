The Triton

Career

Owner’s View: The perfect bosun worth the cost

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Owner’s View: by Melvyn Miller

Although few yachts carry sufficient deck crew to justify a mate who supervises multiple bosuns who each supervise multiple deckhands, I still prefer the term bosun to identify a paygrade between deckhand and mate. I believe that paygrade is justified sufficiently by the absence of the need for supervision. That is, owners should pay more to the person who saves the cost of being supervised.

Lines and fenders are relatively easily taught and performed, so significant continued supervision of that function is rarely needed, but the exterior appearance duties of the deck crew are both more subjective and more complex, so effective self-supervision to the needed level of appearance is valuable. This leads to the interesting question as to who specifies the needed level, and for how long (such as after a passage) a lower appearance level can be tolerated.

Many owners of crewed yachts made the decision to purchase a brokerage boat, or accept a new build, after seeing the yacht in boat show condition where the paint, teak, stainless and bright work looked essentially brand new. Many skilled hours produced that appearance, and the cost of those hours was included in the purchase price. Many skilled hours are required to maintain that appearance to some acceptable level, and that ongoing cost, which is part of the operational budget, is determined by the definition of acceptable level. A soap washdown requires more hours than a rinse, sanding the decks requires more hours than a washdown, and there is a significant difference in the hours required for the wide variety of finishing products.

I do not expect a yacht to have an as-new appearance during a long offshore passage, but I do prefer that it have a soap washdown immediately upon arrival. I do notice paint reflectivity and distortion, but am opposed to abrasive polishing techniques, especially as the yacht approaches the time for a full paint job. Thus, after many decades of paying for the exterior appearance of my vessels, and observing the appearance and crew work habits on many other vessels, I have a reasonably good idea of what exterior appearance level is acceptable to me, the length of time (such as after a passage) that I will accept a lower level, and the approximate annualized cost, including the depreciation of the related longer term yard costs.

I can choose my preferred method of obtaining that appearance level within the preferred cost. I could engage a detailing contractor, who will provide a detailing crew, and change the provider if I was not satisfied with either the appearance level or cost. I could hire a captain or mate who will closely supervise relatively green deckhands and change the captain or mate if I was not satisfied. I could hire a self-supervising bosun.

A perfect bosun would understand my preferred balance between cost, minimum and maximum appearance levels, and response time, and would accomplish that balance during normal working hours. Some captains and mates object to any reduction in chains of command, and some bosuns insist that their opinions as to appearance level, response time, and required hours (cost) are more important than those of the owner, but these are only subjective matters.

The objective metrics are the appearance level of the exterior, the dimensions of the area to be maintained to that level, and the cost (required hours times pay rate) of that maintenance.

I am not the only yacht owner and purchaser who notices, on almost every crewed yacht we observe, the appearance level and the apparent number and competence of the exterior crew. Every once in a while, I see someone on a safety line bringing up a sail panel with the process and efficiency that I think proper, and I try to remember that date and that yacht so I can hire that perfect bosun if I see that engagement on a CV.

Conversely, I try to remember if that sail panel is coming up brighter or duller than the apparent standard on that vessel or if that less-than-perfect bosun seems to be stretching out the job.

The program can go on without a perfect bosun, but a perfect bosun, like a perfect passage, is a pleasure to behold.

Melvyn Miller is an American yacht owner from the U.S. East Coast. He has owned and operated yachts for six decades and employed crew for more than 30 years. Comments on this column are welcome below.

Related Articles

Pandemic brings pros, cons of SEAs into focus

Pandemic brings pros, cons of SEAs into focus

By Dominic Bulfin With the prospect of limited or no use of their yachts for much of 2020 because of COVID-19, the temptation for many yacht owners was to reduce their overheads by reducing the …

| , | 0 Comments
Secure at Sea: Solid plan can mitigate cyber-security issues

Secure at Sea: Solid plan can mitigate cyber-security issues

Secure@Sea: by Corey D. Ranslem Cyber security for the global maritime industry continues to be a concern that most seem to be ignoring. Over the past few weeks, I have read several news articles …

| | 0 Comments
Rules of the Road: Don’t double-down MOB rescue

Rules of the Road: Don’t double-down MOB rescue

Rules of the Road: by Capt. Jake Desvergers It is summertime here in the northern hemisphere. With the exception of a high humidity, scorching heat in Florida, this is my favorite time of year. …

| | 0 Comments
Owner’s View: Effort in captain-owner interview pays off

Owner’s View: Effort in captain-owner interview pays off

Owner’s View: by Melvyn Miller As is the case with owners of yachts, I have found it difficult to describe an average captain of a crewed yacht, but I do understand the temptation to stereotype …

| , | 1 Comment
Owner’s View: The benefits of patience

Owner’s View: The benefits of patience

Owner’s View: by Melvyn Miller Far too many years ago, I was lying to a mooring in Scituate, Massachusetts, on a modest sloop. Not yet knowing the full extent of what I did not yet know, I …

| | 0 Comments
Culinary Waves: Commit to body repair on board

Culinary Waves: Commit to body repair on board

Culinary Waves: by Chef Mary Beth Lawton Johnson As yachties, we are used to doing things to their best. We do everything to make sure we keep our resumes in top-notch order, the yacht in …

| | 0 Comments

Comments

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Picked Just For You

Related Articles

Rules of the Road: Don’t double-down MOB rescue

Rules of the Road: Don’t double-down MOB rescue

Rules of the Road: by Capt. Jake Desvergers It is summertime here in the northern hemisphere. With the exception of a high humidity, …

Owner’s View: The benefits of patience

Owner’s View: The benefits of patience

Owner’s View: by Melvyn Miller Far too many years ago, I was lying to a mooring in Scituate, Massachusetts, on a modest sloop. Not …

Secure at Sea: Solid plan can mitigate cyber-security issues

Secure at Sea: Solid plan can mitigate cyber-security issues

Secure@Sea: by Corey D. Ranslem Cyber security for the global maritime industry continues to be a concern that most seem to be …