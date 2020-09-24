The Triton

Business

Quantum to open service center at MB92

Posted on by in , | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Fort Lauderdale-based Quantum Marine Stabilizers, a designer and manufacturer of stabilizer systems, plans to open a service center in Barcelona at the MB92 shipyard.

This will be the second European service facility for Quantum, which has had a manufacturing and service facility in The Netherlands for over a decade.

Quantum’s Barcelona operations are set to open in mid-October with an initial team of service technicians and Technical Sales Manager Andrew Corbin. MB92 is a group of superyacht refit shipyards. MB92 also operates a superyacht refit shipyard in La Ciotat, France.

“Barcelona and MB92 meet the ‘centrally located’ requirement to better service our clients with a shipyard that has an incredible infrastructure and capacity to accommodate all sizes of superyachts,” Quantum CEO John Allen said. “Over the years, we have worked closely with several members of the MB92 team and have a tremendous amount of respect for their successful operation and professional approach.”

Related Articles

Med shipyards reopen under strict new measures

Med shipyards reopen under strict new measures

Superyacht refit and repair company MB92 Group announced this morning that it has re-started activity at both of its shipyards in Barcelona and La Ciotat, France. Operations, which resumed …

| , | 0 Comments
MB92 Group reorganizes

MB92 Group reorganizes

MB92 Group’s Henk Dreijer has been promoted to chief business development officer, according to a company statement. MB92 Group, which operates refit and repair shipyards in Barcelona and La …

| | 0 Comments
Sirocco hires new manager

Sirocco hires new manager

Fort Lauderdale-based Sirocco Marine has hired a new manager for its Fort Lauderdale dealership. Luke Svanberg will oversee operations at the 72,000-square-foot facility, which is the largest …

| | 0 Comments
MB92 acquired by investment firm

MB92 acquired by investment firm

Barcelona shipyard MB92 has been acquired by a European investment firm. Squircle Capital, a European alternative investment firm focused on private equity and value-add real estate investments, …

| | 0 Comments
Pandemic brings pros, cons of SEAs into focus

Pandemic brings pros, cons of SEAs into focus

By Dominic Bulfin With the prospect of limited or no use of their yachts for much of 2020 because of COVID-19, the temptation for many yacht owners was to reduce their overheads by reducing the …

| , | 0 Comments
BWA partners to offer services in Scandinavia

BWA partners to offer services in Scandinavia

Yachting agency BWA Yachting has expanded its operations into Northern Europe by partnering with a company that has offices in Norway and Denmark. Shipping and logistics company SDK Group will …

| , | 0 Comments

Comments

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Picked Just For You

Related Articles

MB92 Group reorganizes

MB92 Group reorganizes

MB92 Group’s Henk Dreijer has been promoted to chief business development officer, according to a company statement. MB92 Group, which …

Med shipyards reopen under strict new measures

Med shipyards reopen under strict new measures

Superyacht refit and repair company MB92 Group announced this morning that it has re-started activity at both of its shipyards in …

BWA partners to offer services in Scandinavia

BWA partners to offer services in Scandinavia

Yachting agency BWA Yachting has expanded its operations into Northern Europe by partnering with a company that has offices in Norway and …