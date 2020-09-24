Business

Quantum to open service center at MB92

Fort Lauderdale-based Quantum Marine Stabilizers, a designer and manufacturer of stabilizer systems, plans to open a service center in Barcelona at the MB92 shipyard.

This will be the second European service facility for Quantum, which has had a manufacturing and service facility in The Netherlands for over a decade.

Quantum’s Barcelona operations are set to open in mid-October with an initial team of service technicians and Technical Sales Manager Andrew Corbin. MB92 is a group of superyacht refit shipyards. MB92 also operates a superyacht refit shipyard in La Ciotat, France.

“Barcelona and MB92 meet the ‘centrally located’ requirement to better service our clients with a shipyard that has an incredible infrastructure and capacity to accommodate all sizes of superyachts,” Quantum CEO John Allen said. “Over the years, we have worked closely with several members of the MB92 team and have a tremendous amount of respect for their successful operation and professional approach.”