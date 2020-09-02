The Triton

Triton Survey: Will you attend FLIBS?

By Lucy Chabot Reed

We have revived the Triton Survey, and for the first time we will open it up to the entire industry.

Traditionally open only to yacht captains and crew, this version of the Triton Survey asks everyone in yachting “Will you attend FLIBS?

This year marks the 61st annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Owned by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida, the show is produced by Informa Markets, which owns the Monaco Yacht Show and co-owns the Palm Beach International Boat Show, among others.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cancellation of most yachting events since mid-March, with the Palm Beach show among the first. Informa and MIASF have created a health and hygiene program for the show, along with other changes such as wider docks and one-way traffic inside the tents to make social distancing a bit easier. Tickets are expected to go on sale next week.

Social media has been abuzz with criticism of the decision to hold the show, which is one of the major sales venues for numerous yachting businesses. While there are myriad reasons to exhibit as well as not to exhibit, we thought we would ask our readership if they simply plan to attend.

Watch this space for results by week’s end. Until then, take the survey.

