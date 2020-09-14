News

Triton’s new Captains Council draws high marks

Publisher’s Point: by Lucy Chabot Reed

Since COVID-19 set in, we have been unable to host our regular monthly in-person networking events. And while the Zoom platform is perfect for presentations and panel discussions, we were looking for something that would better facilitate our small-group interactions.

We were presented with a new platform called Remo that offers “tables” or chat rooms of no more than six seats, providing small networking opportunities, much like a trade show. We thought this might fill the gap in our events and gave it a trial run last week.

Sixteen captains “walked” through the exhibit floor, checking in on a few of the 11 exhibitors at our first ever virtual Captains Council on Wednesday. The feedback was promising.

“This new format makes it much easier to attend these events,” one captain said. “While the lunch [in-person] meetings were fun, time and other constraints make this much better. I think this is the wave of the future. Congrats to The Triton for continuing to innovate for our industry.”

Everyone who took our post-event survey said the digital platform was either easy to use or took just a little time to get used to.

“I was really impressed with how easy it was to navigate,” an exhibitor from Fort Lauderdale said. “I’m not one for technology so that was a highlight for me. I loved seeing some faces I haven’t seen in months due to the pandemic. Well done Triton.”

All the exhibitors who took the survey said they would participate again.

“Glad to have participated in this first-time effort,” another exhibitor said. “It showed us new and exciting ways to interact, while keeping everyone safe. This will surely be a new way to meet new people, grow business and maintain relationships while providing significant cost savings from the old way of doing things.”

“I’d like to commend The Triton for trying something bold and different that provides value for captains, crew and exhibitors alike,” said a third.

One of the coolest parts was that captains and exhibitors could participate from all over the world, and we had both checking in from London; Alberta, Canada; West Hartford, Connecticut; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Acushnet, Massachusetts; Petoskey, Michigan; and Tampa, Dania Beach, and Fort Lauderdale.

“The Triton Captains Council was a great start to a new way to do business and to interact with our customers and other vendors in our industry … and it’s only going to get better,” one exhibitor said.

When we asked captains how we could make it better next time, one had this to say: “Just have another one soon.”

OK, we will. Save the date for the next one: The first Wednesday of the month, Oct. 7, 4-6 p.m. We will open registration one week prior to the event, so watch your email for an invite to come check it out, or visit our calendar page for the registration link when the time comes. Everyone is welcome.

Lucy Chabot Reed is editor/publisher of The Triton. Comments are welcome below.