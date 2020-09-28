The Triton

News

US warns of GPS interference

In U.S. Maritime Advisory 2020-016, the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) warns mariners to be aware of possible interference to the global GPS signal.

According to the advisory, “multiple instances of significant GPS interference have been reported worldwide” and have resulted in lost or inaccurate GPS signals affecting bridge navigation, GPS-based timing, and communications equipment. Satellite communications equipment may also be impacted, the advisory states. The areas impacted over the past year include the eastern and central Mediterranean Sea, the Persian Gulf, and multiple Chinese ports. 

MARAD urges mariners to exercise caution when operating underway and prior to getting underway. The U.S. Coast Guard Navigation Center (NAVCEN) and NATO Shipping Center websites contain information regarding effective navigation practices for vessels experiencing GPS disruption.

Maritime GPS disruptions or anomalies should be reported immediately to the NAVCEN online here or via phone at 703-313-5900, 24-hours a day.

