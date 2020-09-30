Business

Yanmar opens in Dubai

Posted on by in Business

ADVERTISEMENT

Diesel engine manufacturer Yanmar has opened an office and warehouse in the United Arab Emirates, near Dubai Airport. The office will be operated by Yanmar subsidiary and Asia regional headquarters, Yanmar Asia (Singapore) Co., Ltd., and will provide sales and service support to dealers in Yanmar’s Middle East territory.

The office actually began operation in January 2019 in the Dubai Airport Free Zone. Beginning this week, a new parts warehouse will enable the supply of emergency parts and strengthen relationships with customers.

“The establishment of this Middle East office and new warehouse brings us closer to our customers and lets us respond with the speed that our customers expect,” said Ismail Nafiu, branch manager. “These offices and facilities demonstrate Yanmar’s long-term commitment to growth and expansion of business in the Middle East.”