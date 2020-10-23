The Triton

Derecktor Ft. Pierce permit approved

Posted on
Derecktor Ft. Pierce has received its long-awaited permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to dig out the haul-out basin and slipway. The yard must still get approval from the city of Fort Pierce before work can begin.

The haul-out basin measures 220 feet in length and 50 feet wide, according to a press release announcing the permit approval. Existing upland will be excavated from the concrete pier making way for 288 auger cast piles needed to support the relieving platform surrounding the perimeter of the haul-out basin.

Construction includes the installation of a system of tiebacks, whalers and sheet pile, all of which will support the 1,500-ton lift under a full load of about 4.5 million pounds.

“Once construction of the haul-out basin begins, it will take 4 to 5 months to complete, so it won’t be long until the shipyard is able to service large yachts on the hard,” said Justin Beard, marketing manager for Derecktor Shipyards.

Rendering of Derecktor Ft. Pierce with 1,500-ton mobile boat hoist and planned dry docks. Photo provided

The mobile boat hoist is expected to be shipped from Cimolai Technology in northern Italy to Port Everglades later this year and will be delivered to Fort Pierce by barge. Assembly of the lift will take 6 to 8 weeks. Standing 85 feet tall, 75 feet wide and 120 feet long, the lift can accommodate vessels up to 250 feet in length.

Derecktor Ft. Pierce will be developed within the Port of Fort Pierce, which has deep water and no overhead obstructions to the Atlantic Ocean. It applied for the ACOE permit last November. Approval was delayed, in part, because of COVID-related issues with government agencies.

