FLIBS20: Crew smile for sunny Day 2

Crew on the roughly 30 crewed yachts in the 61st annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show today kept busy with lots of tours, guests and brokers.

Many also took the safety measures seriously, taking off their masks only for a moment (if at all) for the photos, wiping railings, taking temperatures and keeping distances.