The Triton

Boat Show News

FLIBS20: Marinas began upgrades long before COVID

Posted on by in , , , , , , , , | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who physically arrived at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show this year was in for a big surprise. 

Most of the five marinas (six, if we count the two ends of Pier 66) that normally touch the show as well as the convention center are in some state of construction or upgrade.

Here’s the story behind those cranes.

Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center

Closed this year and next for a $1 billion renovation. When finished, it will have 1.2 million square feet of space, including a 65,000-square-foot ballroom facing the Intracoastal Waterway, and an 800-room hotel operated by Omni Hotels. It will also have a waterfront plaza with group event spaces.

It is expected to open in October 2021.

Pier Sixty-six

At Pier South, the former Best Western/Sails property and now home to the Superyacht Village, the outside dock was replaced with a straight 20-foot-wide floating concrete docks that can accommodate vessels up to 400 feet. They will have 36-inch-high freeboard, max draft of 30 feet, high-volume water and pump out, in-dock high volume transfer fueling, up to 1000-amp power pedestals, high-speed wi-fi, golf cart access, and 24/7 security.

Pier 66 South is soon expected to be designated a foreign trade zone enabling foreign-flagged vessels to be shown to U.S. residents while in U.S. waters.  

Pier 66 North dredged the canal on the north side to the ICW, taking it to a depth of 16 feet (MLW). 

The new life of the hotel property broke ground on March 12, but construction and renovations are on hold due to permitting delays because of COVID.

17th Street Yacht Basin

The boat show has secured the east and north docks for the show, as usual. 

Once the show is over, plans are to refurbish the docks to make them four feet wider and fixed concrete, complete with 480v 3-phase electricity.

Bahia Mar Marina

Suntex Marinas has taken over operations at Bahia Mar Yachting Center. Since the fourth quarter of last year, the dockmaster’s office has been renovated, new security cameras installed, upgraded wi-fi and electrical systems have been put in place, all the pumps in the marina have been rebuilt for efficiency, and a new key card parking system was added.

Larger improvements include the dredging of the waterway along the face dock to 15 feet and the ongoing repairs to the pedestrian walkway over A1A to the beach.

Hall of Fame Marina

Hall of Fame Marina added five slips to its basin,adding 200 feet of 10-foot-wide finger piers, and replaced 400 feet of the original wooden docks with concrete floating docks. The marina can now also accommodate yachts up to 170 feet.

“We listened to our captains and owners and moved forward to fill the market need for these larger vessels,” said Scott Salomon, marina manager at Hall of Fame for the past 19 years.

Managed by Westrec Marinas, Hall of Fame also upgraded electrical service to include 240v single-phase, 208v 3-phase and 480v 3-phase, at each new slip.

Horizon Yachts is a permanent tenant in the marina, taking advantage of the marina’s visibility, accessibility to its clients, and the ease of performing sea trails “from a very accommodating and pleasant environment,” Horizons Roger Sowerbutts said.

Las Olas Marina

Suntex was selected to renovate and manage Las Olas Marina, a city-owned marina. Suntex has plans to add eight slips to accommodate yachts up to 250 feet. Upland improvements are slated to include two low-level buildings of commercial space, restaurants, dockmaster’s office, gym and pool.

Related Articles

Pier Sixty-Six redevelopment officially underway

Pier Sixty-Six redevelopment officially underway

By Lucy Chabot Reed Tavistock Development Company, started and owned by yacht owner Joe Lewis, officially broke ground on March 12 on its redevelopment of Fort Lauderdale hotel Pier …

| , , , | 1 Comment
FLIBS19: Pier 66 North and South docks open during upland changes

FLIBS19: Pier 66 North and South docks open during upland changes

By Dorie Cox Long an icon, the Pier Sixty-Six hotel north of the S.E. 17th Street Causeway bridge is one of the more striking buildings that mariners see when arriving in Fort Lauderdale. …

| , , , , , , | 0 Comments
FLIBS19: Suntex takes over Bahia Mar marina

FLIBS19: Suntex takes over Bahia Mar marina

Photo and story by Dorie Cox The changes are subtle in the marina at the center of this year’s Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.  Suntex took over operations at Bahia Mar …

| , , , , , , , | 0 Comments
FLIBS19: Las Olas Marina looks to the future

FLIBS19: Las Olas Marina looks to the future

By Dorie Cox Construction is underway at Las Olas Marina, but it does not impact the in-water display at this year’s show. The marina’s dock layout remains similar to that of recent …

| , , , , | 0 Comments
Better berths ahead: South Florida marinas, yards growing

Better berths ahead: South Florida marinas, yards growing

By Dorie Cox Larger, deeper, fancier – that’s the goal as marinas and shipyards in South Florida spend billions on dredging, new docks and treadmills for clubhouse gyms, just in time for the …

| , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , | 1 Comment
Large yacht focus for Las Olas Marina development in Fort Lauderdale

Large yacht focus for Las Olas Marina development in Fort Lauderdale

By Dorie Cox Dockage and upland buildings will look very different at Las Olas Marina in Fort Lauderdale in the future. After three years of back and forth on plans for the city-owned property, …

| , , , , , , , | 1 Comment

Comments

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

What the FLIBS? How and why Fort Lauderdale chose to buck the ‘cancel culture’

What the FLIBS? How and why Fort Lauderdale chose to buck the ‘cancel culture’

People across the global yachting industry were aghast when local government officials in Fort Lauderdale gave the owners and organizers …

| , , , , | 0 Comments
Owner’s View: Chartering and pride of ownership

Owner’s View: Chartering and pride of ownership

Owner’s View: by Melvin Miller I have chartered houses, cars, aircraft and yachts. If I want to spend a week on a yacht in the Med, I …

| , , , , , , , | 0 Comments
Triton hosts first open virtual networking

Triton hosts first open virtual networking

By Lucy Chabot Reed About 40 people joined us for our first Triton Virtual Networking event last week, calling our new platform “a …

| , , , | 0 Comments
Triton Survey: More say they won’t attend FLIBS2020

Triton Survey: More say they won’t attend FLIBS2020

By Lucy Chabot Reed The latest update to our industry-wide survey reveals that almost 60% of the 560 people who took part will not …

| , , , | 3 Comments