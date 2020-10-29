Boat Show News

FLIBS20 opens to small crowds, open spaces

The 61st annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show opened today under sunny skies, wider face docks and spacious tents.

The show was mostly contained around Bahia Mar Yachting Center and Hall of Fame Marina. Although dock space was reserved at other marinas normally in the show, few, if any, boats or exhibitors were there.

“It’s weird,” one broker said after walking around the show for an hour on opening day.

GMT once again hosted the Oasis Lounge for yacht crew to receive lunch. About 100 boxed sandwiches and salads were given or delivered to crew in the show, according to Julia Russell of GMT. The lounge, which is also sponsored by Marine Data Solutions and Yacht Chandlers, is located on the Hall of Fame north dock and will be open each day of the show.

Nearly 450 exhibitors were listed on the show’s website, which is less than half the amount the show said exhibited last year. The show, owned by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida and produced by Informa Markets, continues through Sunday.