Boat Show News

FLIBS20: Viking 54 named Best of Show

ADVERTISEMENT

Viking Yachts’ Viking 54 Convertible was named Best of Show at the 61st annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show yesterday.

Making her world debut, the vessel has a 154-square-foot cockpit, a gently sloping S-shaped sheer, aggressively raked stem, double chines, and hull-side vents.

The Best of Show award is given to the most innovative new boat model on display at the show that encompasses a variety of elements, including performance, design, technology and architecture. The winner was selected by a panel of independent judges including: Matt Caldwell, president and CEO of the Florida Panthers hockey team; Craig Jackson, CEO of Barrett Jackson Auto Auctions; John Staluppi, auto magnate and yacht owner; Ricky Carmichael, former professional Motocross champion, stock car and Nascar driver; and Josh Jorgensen, host of BlacktipH, a Florida-based online fishing show.

“Winning the FLIBS Best of Show award this year is an incredible milestone, especially after what our boat builders have been through over these past seven months,” said Pat Healey, president and CEO of Viking Yachts. “The Viking 54 Convertible is a one-of-a-kind boat and an accomplishment of all of our previous mid-size sportfishing boats. Having the facility and the team we have is what makes this boat different.”

Viking Yachts President and CEO Pat Healey accepted the “Best of Show” award Thursday with his sons, Justin and Sean. Photo by Forest Johnson

FLIBS and the Best of Show award will be featured as part of a one-hour television special on NBC Sports showcasing a behind-the-scenes view of this year’s show. The special will air Sunday, Nov. 1, at 4:30 p.m., on the NBC Sports Network.

The Viking 54 Convertible will be on display on the Bahia Mar face dock – Green Zone, D Dock 432 – throughout the show.

Viking Yachts President and CEO Pat Healey accepted the “Best of Show” award Thursday with his sons, Justin and Sean. Photo by Forest Johnson