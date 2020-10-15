The Triton

Topics

IGY takes over Island Gardens

Posted on by in , , , , | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Fort Lauderdale-based Island Global Yachting (IGY Marinas) has taken over operations at Island Gardens Deep Harbour in Miami. The marina will be rebranded as Yacht Haven Grande Miami at Island Gardens. 

The addition of this marina brings IGY’s network of marinas to 19 in 11 countries, serving nearly 2,000 superyachts annually. 

“Miami is one of the most important yachting destinations in the world, and the addition of Island Gardens Deep Harbour aligns with our strategy of continued expansion into the world’s most popular superyacht destinations,” said Tom Mukamal, CEO of IGY Marinas. “The addition of this marquee Miami superyacht marina will provide existing and new clients enhanced flexibility to berth with IGY around the world. We are also very excited to host a variety of curated superyacht events throughout the year.”

Yacht Haven Grande Miami at Island Gardens sits on Watson Island and is close to both downtown Miami and South Beach. Developed by Flagstone Property Group and opened in 2016, it has become part of Miami’s yacht show over the past few years. It can accommodate superyachts over 500 feet, with in-slip fueling and high-power electric.

Other IGY marinas include One Island Park in Miami Beach, North Cove in Manhattan, Yacht Haven Grande in St. Thomas, Yacht Club at Isle de Sol and Simpson Bay Marina in St. Maarten, Malaga Marina in Spain, and Katharine Docks in London. 

Related Articles

Sirocco hires new manager

Sirocco hires new manager

Fort Lauderdale-based Sirocco Marine has hired a new manager for its Fort Lauderdale dealership. Luke Svanberg will oversee operations at the 72,000-square-foot facility, which is the largest …

| , , , , | 0 Comments
Yacht Haven Grande tops global marinas again

Yacht Haven Grande tops global marinas again

IGY Marinas’s Yacht Haven Grande marina in St. Thomas has been named International Superyacht Marina of the Year for the third time in the past five years. The award is given by The Yacht …

| , , | 0 Comments
IGY’s Yacht Haven Grande earns platinum ranking

IGY’s Yacht Haven Grande earns platinum ranking

Just two years after being hammered by two Category 5 hurricanes, IGY’s Yacht Haven Grande Marina, on St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, has been rated by The Yacht Harbour Association as Gold …

| , , , , , | 0 Comments
Quantum to open service center at MB92

Quantum to open service center at MB92

Fort Lauderdale-based Quantum Marine Stabilizers, a designer and manufacturer of stabilizer systems, plans to open a service center in Barcelona at the MB92 shipyard. This will be the second …

| , , , | 0 Comments
Miami20: Miami Yacht Show sets up for second year downtown

Miami20: Miami Yacht Show sets up for second year downtown

By Dorie Cox The Miami Yacht Show will return to downtown Miami for the second year with nearly 60 boats over 100 feet. After decades in Miami Beach along Collins Avenue, the annual show moved to …

| , , | 0 Comments
BWA partners to offer services in Scandinavia

BWA partners to offer services in Scandinavia

Yachting agency BWA Yachting has expanded its operations into Northern Europe by partnering with a company that has offices in Norway and Denmark. Shipping and logistics company SDK Group will …

| , , | 0 Comments

Comments

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Picked Just For You

Related Articles

IGY’s Yacht Haven Grande earns platinum ranking

IGY’s Yacht Haven Grande earns platinum ranking

Just two years after being hammered by two Category 5 hurricanes, IGY’s Yacht Haven Grande Marina, on St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin …

Miami20: Miami Yacht Show sets up for second year downtown

Miami20: Miami Yacht Show sets up for second year downtown

By Dorie Cox The Miami Yacht Show will return to downtown Miami for the second year with nearly 60 boats over 100 feet. After decades …

Quantum to open service center at MB92

Quantum to open service center at MB92

Fort Lauderdale-based Quantum Marine Stabilizers, a designer and manufacturer of stabilizer systems, plans to open a service center in …