IGY takes over Island Gardens

Fort Lauderdale-based Island Global Yachting (IGY Marinas) has taken over operations at Island Gardens Deep Harbour in Miami. The marina will be rebranded as Yacht Haven Grande Miami at Island Gardens.

The addition of this marina brings IGY’s network of marinas to 19 in 11 countries, serving nearly 2,000 superyachts annually.

“Miami is one of the most important yachting destinations in the world, and the addition of Island Gardens Deep Harbour aligns with our strategy of continued expansion into the world’s most popular superyacht destinations,” said Tom Mukamal, CEO of IGY Marinas. “The addition of this marquee Miami superyacht marina will provide existing and new clients enhanced flexibility to berth with IGY around the world. We are also very excited to host a variety of curated superyacht events throughout the year.”

Yacht Haven Grande Miami at Island Gardens sits on Watson Island and is close to both downtown Miami and South Beach. Developed by Flagstone Property Group and opened in 2016, it has become part of Miami’s yacht show over the past few years. It can accommodate superyachts over 500 feet, with in-slip fueling and high-power electric.

Other IGY marinas include One Island Park in Miami Beach, North Cove in Manhattan, Yacht Haven Grande in St. Thomas, Yacht Club at Isle de Sol and Simpson Bay Marina in St. Maarten, Malaga Marina in Spain, and Katharine Docks in London.