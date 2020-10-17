The Triton

Boats and Brokers

Johnson joins Edmiston in Newport

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Rana Johnson has joined Edmiston & Co. as charter broker and fleet manager in Newport from her same office.

She previously spent 15 years with Perini Navi USA.

Contact her at REJ@Edmiston.com; her mobile remains the same +1 401-835-5708. 

Related Articles

Captain sentenced to probation, restitution in collision death

Captain sentenced to probation, restitution in collision death

UPDATE: March 20, 2019 Capt. Cooper “Chick” Bacon, 79, of Cape May, New Jersey, was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay $1,800 restitution in the death of the skipper on the …

| | 2 Comments
Yacht couple blends life, science, emotion in book

Yacht couple blends life, science, emotion in book

By Dorie Cox A fish called the shrimp goby and a burrowing blind shrimp are most always together on the seafloor. They stay close enough to touch as they watch over each other to feed and avoid …

| , , , , , | 0 Comments

CNI welcomes back charter brokers

Tandy Demarchelier and Marta Iglesias, both former employees of Camper & Nicholsons, are returning to the company as retail charter brokers.  Demarchelier first joined the company in …

| | 0 Comments
Friends mourn sudden passing of veteran captain

Friends mourn sudden passing of veteran captain

By Lucy Chabot Reed Friends and colleagues mourned what seemed like the sudden passing of Capt. Alexander Damrell Greenson earlier this week. He died in the early morning hours of Sept. 26 of …

| , , , , | 4 Comments
Owner’s View: Chartering and pride of ownership

Owner’s View: Chartering and pride of ownership

Owner’s View: by Melvin Miller I have chartered houses, cars, aircraft and yachts. If I want to spend a week on a yacht in the Med, I would save both money and time by talking to a charter …

| , , , , , , , | 0 Comments
Insurance firm opens office in Europe

Insurance firm opens office in Europe

Fort Lauderdale-based Private Insurance Services opened its first European office on Sept. 1. Hugo Jacquot will head the office, based in Antibes. Jacquot has more than a decade of insurance …

| , | 0 Comments

Comments

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Picked Just For You

Related Articles

Owner’s View: Chartering and pride of ownership

Owner’s View: Chartering and pride of ownership

Owner’s View: by Melvin Miller I have chartered houses, cars, aircraft and yachts. If I want to spend a week on a yacht in the Med, I …

CNI welcomes back charter brokers

CNI welcomes back charter brokers

Tandy Demarchelier and Marta Iglesias, both former employees of Camper & Nicholsons, are returning to the company as retail charter …

Friends mourn sudden passing of veteran captain

Friends mourn sudden passing of veteran captain

By Lucy Chabot Reed Friends and colleagues mourned what seemed like the sudden passing of Capt. Alexander Damrell Greenson earlier this …