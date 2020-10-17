Johnson joins Edmiston in Newport

Rana Johnson has joined Edmiston & Co. as charter broker and fleet manager in Newport from her same office.
She previously spent 15 years with Perini Navi USA.
Contact her at REJ@Edmiston.com; her mobile remains the same +1 401-835-5708.
UPDATE: March 20, 2019
Capt. Cooper “Chick” Bacon, 79, of Cape May, New Jersey, was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay $1,800 restitution in the death of the skipper on the …
By Dorie Cox
A fish called the shrimp goby and a burrowing blind shrimp are most always together on the seafloor. They stay close enough to touch as they watch over each other to feed and avoid …
Tandy Demarchelier and Marta Iglesias, both former employees of Camper & Nicholsons, are returning to the company as retail charter brokers.
Demarchelier first joined the company in …
By Lucy Chabot Reed
Friends and colleagues mourned what seemed like the sudden passing of Capt. Alexander Damrell Greenson earlier this week. He died in the early morning hours of Sept. 26 of …
Owner’s View: by Melvin Miller
I have chartered houses, cars, aircraft and yachts. If I want to spend a week on a yacht in the Med, I would save both money and time by talking to a charter …
Fort Lauderdale-based Private Insurance Services opened its first European office on Sept. 1.
Hugo Jacquot will head the office, based in Antibes. Jacquot has more than a decade of insurance …
