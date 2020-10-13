Boats and Brokers

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Heesen sells Pollux; Asgard listed

Yachts sold

Project Pollux, a 181-foot (55m) vessel recently launched at Heesen Yachts. The yacht is undergoing sea trials and is expected to be delivered by the end of January.

M/Y Serque, a 133-foot (40.5m) custom Broward launched in 1995, sold by Northrop & Johnson broker Kristen Klein.

M/Y Aveline, a 103-foot (31.5m) yacht built by Maiora in 2006, sold by Northrop & Johnson broker Jim Poulsen.

M/Y Makara, a 92-foot (28m) Viking launched in 2016, sold by Denison Yachting broker Mike Burke.

New in the sales fleet

S/Y Asgard, a 141-foot (42.8m) Abeking & Rasmussen launched in 1993, listed with Camper & Nicholsons.

M/Y Wonder, a 120-foot (35.6m) yacht built by Crescent Custom Yachts in 2002, listed with Northrop & Johnson broker Wes Sanford for $6.25 million.

M/Y Daydreamer IV, a 70-foot (21m) Hatteras launched in 1993, listed with Northrop & Johnson broker Paul Daubner for $550,000.