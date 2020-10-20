Boats and Brokers

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Lazy Z sells; Alysee listed

Yachts sold

M/Y Lazy Z, a 170-foot (52m) Oceanco launched in 1997, by Merle Wood & Associates broker John Cohen, who represented the seller. Worth Avenue Yachts brokers Mark Osterhaven and Michael Mahan represented the buyer.

M/Y Atlantide, a 122-foot (37m) motorsailer launched in 1930, sold in an in-house deal by Northrop & Johnson broker Hank Halsted.

M/Y Man of Steel, a 121-foot (37m) Heesen launched in 2005, by Ocean Independence borkers Thom Conboy and Chriss Collins, who represented the seller, and Ray White Marine broker Brock Rodwell, who brought the buyer.

M/Y Bel Sogno, an 88-foot (27m) Riva launched in 2016, by Denison Yachting broker Drew Offerdahl, who represented the seller, and ICY broker Frank Grzeszczak Jr., who brought the buyer.

New in the sales fleet

S/Y Alysee, an 80-foot (24m) sloop built by Base Nautica Stella Polare in 2019, listed with Camper & Nicholsons brokers Andrew LeBuhn and Arne Ploch.

M/Y La Mer, an 80-foot (24m) hatteras launched in 2005, listed with Northrop & Johnson broker Ann Avery for $2.35 million.