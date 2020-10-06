Boats and Brokers

Latest news in the fleet: Tatii sold; Serenity listed; W in charter

Yachts sold

M/Y Tatii, a 134-foot (40.5m) vessel built by Tamsen Yachts in 2009, by World of Yachting and Burgess. It was listed for €9.4 million.

M/Y Gems, a 108-foot (32.8m) vessel built by Leight Notika in 2005, by World of Yachting and Burgess. It was listed for €1.9 million.

M/Y Quasar, a 94-foot (29m) vessel built by Peri Yachts in 2009, by Fraser broker Jan Jaap Minnema, who represented the seller

M/Y Beethoven, a 76-foot (23m) yacht built by Monte Carlo in 2016, sold by Camper & Nicholsons broker Adam-Michael Papadakis

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Serenity, a 236-foot (72m) yacht built by Austal in 2003, listed with SSH Maritime

S/Y Coro Maltese, a 122-foot (37m) sailing yacht built in 1982, listed with BGYB for €6.2 million.

S/Y Marae, a 108-foot (33m) Alloy launched in 2004, now listed with Denison Yachting broker Thomas Cleator for just under $7 million.

M/Y High Rise, a 101-foot (30.8m) Hargrave launched in 2010, listed with IYC broker Matthew Stone for $4.25 million

S/Y Alexia, a 101-foot (30.6m) Wally launched in 2004, listed with Camper & Nicholsons.

S/Y Dallinghoo, a 100-foot (30.4m) schooner built by Pritchard in 1990, listed with Camper and Nicholsons.

News in the charter fleet

M/Y W, a 189-foot (57.6m) Feadship launched in 2013, now with Northrop & Johnson and available in the Bahamas, Caribbean and Florida this winter.