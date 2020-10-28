The Triton

Miami boat show cancelled

The Miami International Boat Show, the show owned by the National Marine Manufacturers Association and held on Virginia Key, has been cancelled for 2021. It is typically held over Presidents Day weekend in mid-February each year. It would have been the 80th annual edition of the show.

“These decisions are in the best interest of our consumers, staff, members, and industry and are the result of months-long conversations with exhibitors, health officials, venue operators, and other stakeholders on producing safe, successful, and high-quality consumer experiences, NMMA said in a press release announcing the changes in its show schedule. “We understand the vital role boat shows play in showcasing new products and generating sales for our industry, and at this time, NMMA expects to resume its full show schedule starting in September 2021.”

Its Atlantic City, Northwest and New England boat shows are scheduled to open in the first and second quarters of 2021. Nine other shows have been cancelled.

NMMA transferred ownership of the Kansas City Boat & Sportshow, Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo, World Fishing & Outdoor Expo, and Saltwater Fishing Expo to Sportshows. An announcement from Sportshows is expected in the coming days.

NMMA said it plans to launch a new program that integrates its boat shows with the industry’s national Discover Boating campaign. Details will be announced in the coming weeks.

