News in the fleet: Whispers listed; Bella joins CNI charter

Posted on by in
New in the sales fleet

M/Y Whispers, a 129-foot (39m) yacht built by Cantieri di Pisa in 1985, listed with SSH Maritime Brokerage broker Konstantinos Ladas for €950,000.

M/Y Sea Huntress, a 180-foot (55m) Feadship launched in 1997, listed with Camper & Nicholsons brokers Alex Lees-Buckley and Gaston Lees-Buckley.

M/Y Noe, a 94-foot (28.6m) yacht built by Couach in 2013, listed with BGYB for €4.2 million.

M/Y Lady Lila, an 82-foot (24.8m) Hatteras sportfish launched in 1995, listed with Northrop & Johnson broker Paul Daubner for $900,000.

M/Y Balance, an 80-foot (24m) Sanlorenzo launched in 2018, listed with IYC broker Sebastian Jerolimov for just under €3.5 million.

M/Y Indy, a 72-foot (22.3m) Azimut launched in 2013, listed with West Nautical for just over €1 million.

M/V Reel Justice V, a 37-foot (11m) Intrepid launched in 2016, listed with IYC broker Michael Rafferty for $340,000.

News in the charter fleet

M/Y Bella, a 148-foot (45m) Feadship launched in 2008, now listed with Camper & Nicholsons.

M/Y Valere, an 84-foot (25.6m) Azimut launched in 2015, now listed with Bluewater and available in the Caribbean this winter.

