NJ adds brokers

Fort Lauderdale-based Northrop & Johnson has hired yacht broker Grant Henderson and charter specialist Claudia Acevedo to its international team. Both will be based in Fort Lauderdale.

Henderson got his start in yachting pumping gas at Miami Beach Marina. From there, he joined a 28m Westship as first mate. After 18 months traveling throughout the Caribbean, Bahamas and along the US East Coast, he obtained his broker’s license and spent nine years working with Sanlorenzo Americas and yachtBlue.

Prior to joining N&J, he was sales director for the Americas for Baglietto and Cerri Cantieri Navali (CCN) Yachts. He serves on the board for the International Yacht Brokers Association (IYBA) and as its secretary. He was recently elected to his third term as chairman of the Marine Advisory Board for the city of Fort Lauderdale, and has been a member of Young Professionals in Yachting since its inception.

Acevedo began her career in yachting in 2007. While still in college, she started working for Merle Wood & Associates, where she spent seven years. She then joined IYC. In 2016, she joined MarineMax as a charter specialist, acting as both retail charter broker and charter manager. Following the recent unification of N&J and MarineMax, she will continue as a charter specialist.