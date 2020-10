Topics

Palladium works at MB92

Fort Lauderdale-based Palladium Technologies and Marina Barcelona (MB92) have signed an agreement that has Palladium providing the technical engineering, systems and installation to MB92’s customers at its shipyards in Barcelona and La Ciotat, France.

Some of Palladium’s systems include AMS, IT, AV entertainment, cabin/lighting control, electrical (Titan), as well as cyber security.