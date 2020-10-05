The Triton

Interior

Top Shelf: Get gingerbread inspired in St. Moritz

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Top Shelf: by Chef Timothy MacDonald

No greater experience yet lived was the one experienced on Amevi where, after lunch floating just off Nice, I was whisked away without consent on the owner’s private jet, with owner’s wife’s handbag put in my control to the ski resort town of St. Moritz.

If for no other reason, the perks of the job far outweigh the negatives when it comes to being a food heater on yachts.

I can still see the head stew’s acidic stare as she clung tightly to the fence as the jet powered up and took off. Mini me was not happy. Jealousy does have a green face.

Ah, St. Moritz. Think Roger Moore, men’s tailored slacks, Russian bunnies with fur-lined Moncler puffers, high-end sports cars, clocks, higher end state-of-the-art Swiss workmanship and timing. Ohhhhh, it’s all in the timing.

This is not the town to find New Age quinoa-ian cuisine. It’s old school Swiss: fondue, lardons, speck, and confit. Gut sticking and nourishing.

Straight out of the film set of “Where Eagles Dare”, I lived large for two weeks, heating food for the private London family in their mansion at the top of the hill overlooking the valley floor. Christmas, New Year’s celebrations, Germany’s highest end politician and all sorts turned up. What sticks out among all that was the massive spa window overlooking the mountain as you sat in the sauna, and of course the gingerbread. Is there no other more fitting symbolic example of this classic posh ski resort town than the gingerbread creations created at the famous café Hanselmann? The seating area alone is worth the €10 cost for a cup of coffee.

Gingerbread is the quintessential Christmas pastry in this part of the world. Personally, I like my bread spicy and soft, but it’s up to each chef to adjust the following recipe.

GINGERBREAD
(recipe from Bo Friberg)

  • 430gr butter
  • 430gr sugar
  • 510gr corn syrup
  • 180ml milk
  • 1.2 kg bread flour
  • 15gr baking powder
  • 30gr ground cinnamon
  • 15gr ground cloves
  • 15gr ground ginger

Method:

  • Melt the butter, sugar, corn syrup and milk until warm (98 degrees F). 
  • In a stand up mixer, mix the flour, baking powder and spices until well combined. 
  • Add the wet ingredients and mix to form a dough.
  • Wrap and refrigerate. 
  • Roll out the dough and cut to form. Bake for 10-11 mins at 205 c.

Timothy MacDonald (timothymacdonald.weebly.com) has more than 20 years experience as a chef. He was named Concours de Chefs winner for yachts over 160 feet at the 2011 Antigua Charter Yacht Show. His recipes are designed for the owner and guests. Comments are welcome below.

Related Articles

Crew’s Mess: Chocolate truffle cookies

Crew’s Mess: Chocolate truffle cookies

Crew's Mess: by Capt. John Wampler From time to time, I find a conundrum when it comes to epicurean delights. Take, for instance, truffles.  Ask a chef at a fine restaurant to describe a …

| | 0 Comments
Top Shelf: Finding NW cuisine through Seattle noise

Top Shelf: Finding NW cuisine through Seattle noise

Top Shelf: Story and photos by Chef Timothy MacDonald Sitting in Fremont Coffee Company, late on a Saturday afternoon. Boston’s “More than a Feeling” competes with a hippie playing an …

| | 0 Comments
Top Shelf: Rusty’s weekend market offers taste of Cairns’

Top Shelf: Rusty’s weekend market offers taste of Cairns’

Top Shelf: by Chef Tim MacDonald If 50 years on the Haight-Ashbury were an ashtray in a jumble sale, Cairns would have bought it. Gateway to the Daintree Tropical rainforest and the Great Barrier …

| | 0 Comments
Top Shelf: Sweets’ Violet Gelato Gingersnap Short Stack

Top Shelf: Sweets’ Violet Gelato Gingersnap Short Stack

Top Shelf: by Chef Tim MacDonald What does it take to run an interior on a busy 180-foot (55m) charter yacht for a year? Not on rotation, but old-school style. In the front trench, with bayonette …

| | 0 Comments
Top Shelf: Cooking for the boss, no matter what

Top Shelf: Cooking for the boss, no matter what

Top Shelf: by Chef Timothy MacDonald Often, we see in employment ads “American home cooking, midwest style, meat-and-potatoes”. There seems to be two sides to the culinary coin in regard to …

| | 0 Comments
Top Shelf: Anna Pavlova

Top Shelf: Anna Pavlova

Top Shelf: by Chef Tim MacDonald I see many a superyacht chef on our many websites who are high-tailing it to Japan or Thailand to do the cooking courses. But is that the best way to learn? Even …

| | 0 Comments

Comments

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Picked Just For You

Related Articles

Top Shelf: Cooking for the boss, no matter what

Top Shelf: Cooking for the boss, no matter what

Top Shelf: by Chef Timothy MacDonald Often, we see in employment ads “American home cooking, midwest style, meat-and-potatoes”. …

Top Shelf: Rusty’s weekend market offers taste of Cairns’

Top Shelf: Rusty’s weekend market offers taste of Cairns’

Top Shelf: by Chef Tim MacDonald If 50 years on the Haight-Ashbury were an ashtray in a jumble sale, Cairns would have bought it. …

Top Shelf: Finding NW cuisine through Seattle noise

Top Shelf: Finding NW cuisine through Seattle noise

Top Shelf: Story and photos by Chef Timothy MacDonald Sitting in Fremont Coffee Company, late on a Saturday afternoon. Boston’s …