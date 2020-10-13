The Triton

Triton hosts first open virtual networking

Posted on
By Lucy Chabot Reed

About 40 people joined us for our first Triton Virtual Networking event last week, calling our new platform “a brilliant use of time and resources” to get people networking again.

The “tables” or chat rooms welcome no more than six people, providing small networking opportunities, much like a trade show. About 75% of our attendees found the new platform easy to use.

“This is definitely the start to a new generation of online events,” one attendee said. “Much different than other online-chat networks, we were able to speak to multiple people while having privacy in our own chat room.”

“This is how a virtual event should be done,” said another. “I actually felt I was there engaging with people.”

“It was great to be able to bop around as I would at an in-person event,” said a third. 

One of the coolest parts was that attendees can participate from all over the world, and we had guests checking in from the UK, New Jersey, Tennessee, Wisconsin and South Florida.

“For a COVID-era networking event, I felt this was a brilliant use of time and resources in getting the industry teams back together again,” another said. “It was so nice to see familiar faces and catch up with the various parts of our awesome maritime community. Looking forward to the next one.”

So save the date. We are happy to say we will host Triton Virtual Networking on the first Wednesday of every month. We may continue to tweak the time and timing, so check our online event calendar for the exact time (U.S. East Coast time) and to find the link to join us. Everyone is welcome.

Lucy Chabot Reed is editor/publisher of The Triton. Comments are welcome below.

