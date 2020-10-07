The Triton

USCG extends credential deadlines

Posted on
The U.S. Coast Guard has published new guidance on credentials, medical certificates and course approvals. Mariners working on expired credentials that meet the extension criteria must carry the expired credential with a copy of MSIB 08-20, Change 4.

In this guidance, the USCG details the following:

Merchant Mariner Credentials

  1. Under 46 USC Section 7507, MMCs may only be extended for up to one year from their date of expiration. National endorsements and STCW endorsements that expire between March 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020 are now extended until the earlier of: June 30, 2021; or one year after the expiration date printed on the credential.
  2. Until July 1, 2021, for mariners who have met the requirements for initial competency in survival craft and rescue boats other than fast rescue boats (PSC), PSC-limited, fast rescue boats (FRB), basic training (BT), and advanced firefighting (AFF) and who are renewing MMCs that expire between March 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, the Coast Guard will accept shipboard experience in fire, emergency, and/or abandon ship drills for demonstrating continued competence in PSC, PSC-Ltd, FRB, BT, and/or AFF provided they have obtained at least 360 days of relevant service within the past five years.
    Relevant seagoing service is determined as described in NVICs 4-14, 05-14, 08-14 and 09-14.
  3. Mariners who do not have at least one year of relevant service in the past five years can only renew their STCW endorsements by demonstrating continued competence for PSC, PSC-Ltd, FRB, BT, and/or AFF as specified in 46 CFR 12.613(b)(4) or 46 CFR 12.615(b)(4) and NVIC 04-14 (for PSC and PSC-Ltd); 46 CFR 12.617(b)(4) and NVIC 05-15 (for FRB); 46 CFR 11.302(e), 12.602(e), and NVIC 08-14 (for BT); and/or 46 CFR 11.303(e) and NVIC 09-14 (for AFF).
    These mariners need to complete original or “refresher” training for PSC, PSC-Ltd, FRB, BT, and/or AFF, as appropriate. The agency said shorter and less comprehensive “revalidation” courses are not acceptable.

Medical Certification. (This guidance has not changed.)

  1. National Medical Certificates. Medical certificates with a national expiration date between March 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2020 are extended until Dec. 31, 2020.
  2. STCW Medical Certificates: Medical certificates with an STCW expiration date between March 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2020 are extended until Dec. 31, 2020.
  3. Course and program approvals that expire between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020 are extended for six months from their current expiration date. The NMC will not issue new course approval letters or certificates; it will update its records to ensure the acceptance of course completion certificates issued during the extension.

The National Maritime Center website publishes all guidance announcements.

Related Articles

Rules of the Road: STCW sets baseline in training

Rules of the Road: STCW sets baseline in training

Rules of the Road: by Capt. Jake DesVergers It is a term that we constantly hear and read: STCW. Everyone from the greenest deckie to the saltiest captain is affected by this maritime regulation, …

0 Comments
Drones, life-size robots boost arsenal to fight fires on board

Drones, life-size robots boost arsenal to fight fires on board

By Capt. Jeff Werner There is no emergency aboard a yacht more frightening than a fire. To reduce that fear factor, all crew members are required to devote two full days of STCW Basic Training to …

0 Comments
US government shutdown closes USCG centers

US government shutdown closes USCG centers

The U.S. Coast Guard has closed the National Maritime Center (NMC) and all Regional Exam Centers (RECs) due to the partial U.S. government shutdown, which started Dec. 22. The centers are closed …

0 Comments
Flag states address mariner, yacht certification expirations

Flag states address mariner, yacht certification expirations

By Dorie Cox As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect mariners around the globe, flag classification societies work to address challenges to renewals, maintenance, and …

0 Comments
Monaco19: YCM offers new courses

Monaco19: YCM offers new courses

By Lucy Chabot Reed The Yacht Club de Monaco announced a suite of new courses being developed and ready for offer in the coming weeks. Polar Code Capt. Jan Persson, CEO of 90North Ice …

0 Comments
USCG extends deadline for mariner credentials

USCG extends deadline for mariner credentials

By Dorie Cox Still facing a backlog of renewals after the partial government shutdown in December and January, the U.S. Coast Guard’s National Maritime Center (NMC) has issued an extension for …

0 Comments

