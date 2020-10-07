News

USCG extends credential deadlines

The U.S. Coast Guard has published new guidance on credentials, medical certificates and course approvals. Mariners working on expired credentials that meet the extension criteria must carry the expired credential with a copy of MSIB 08-20, Change 4.

In this guidance, the USCG details the following:

Merchant Mariner Credentials

Under 46 USC Section 7507, MMCs may only be extended for up to one year from their date of expiration. National endorsements and STCW endorsements that expire between March 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020 are now extended until the earlier of: June 30, 2021; or one year after the expiration date printed on the credential. Until July 1, 2021, for mariners who have met the requirements for initial competency in survival craft and rescue boats other than fast rescue boats (PSC), PSC-limited, fast rescue boats (FRB), basic training (BT), and advanced firefighting (AFF) and who are renewing MMCs that expire between March 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, the Coast Guard will accept shipboard experience in fire, emergency, and/or abandon ship drills for demonstrating continued competence in PSC, PSC-Ltd, FRB, BT, and/or AFF provided they have obtained at least 360 days of relevant service within the past five years.

Relevant seagoing service is determined as described in NVICs 4-14, 05-14, 08-14 and 09-14. Mariners who do not have at least one year of relevant service in the past five years can only renew their STCW endorsements by demonstrating continued competence for PSC, PSC-Ltd, FRB, BT, and/or AFF as specified in 46 CFR 12.613(b)(4) or 46 CFR 12.615(b)(4) and NVIC 04-14 (for PSC and PSC-Ltd); 46 CFR 12.617(b)(4) and NVIC 05-15 (for FRB); 46 CFR 11.302(e), 12.602(e), and NVIC 08-14 (for BT); and/or 46 CFR 11.303(e) and NVIC 09-14 (for AFF).

These mariners need to complete original or “refresher” training for PSC, PSC-Ltd, FRB, BT, and/or AFF, as appropriate. The agency said shorter and less comprehensive “revalidation” courses are not acceptable.

Medical Certification. (This guidance has not changed.)

National Medical Certificates. Medical certificates with a national expiration date between March 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2020 are extended until Dec. 31, 2020. STCW Medical Certificates: Medical certificates with an STCW expiration date between March 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2020 are extended until Dec. 31, 2020. Course and program approvals that expire between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020 are extended for six months from their current expiration date. The NMC will not issue new course approval letters or certificates; it will update its records to ensure the acceptance of course completion certificates issued during the extension.

The National Maritime Center website publishes all guidance announcements.