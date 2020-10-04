The Triton

Marinas and Shipyards

Yacht Haven Grande tops global marinas again

IGY Marinas’s Yacht Haven Grande marina in St. Thomas has been named International Superyacht Marina of the Year for the third time in the past five years.

The award is given by The Yacht Harbour Association (TYHA), the England-based membership trade organization for marina companies. Yacht Haven Grande previously won in 2016 and 2019. It is the only marina to receive this award three times.

“I am beaming with pride for the Yacht Haven Grande team, along with the other IGY family members across the globe, for being the absolute best in the world and for delivering consistently exceptional service to our superyacht owners, guests, captains and crew,” stated Kenny Jones, executive vice president of global operations at IGY Marinas, based in Fort Lauderdale.

“Our team at IGY and Yacht Haven Grande have worked incredibly hard to make this marina the Caribbean home for yacht owners, crews and guests,” said Phil Blake, the marina’s general manager. “To be selected for this accolade by the captains and officers of some of the world’s most notable yachts is truly an honor; to receive the Towergate TYHA award over two consecutive years – and for the third time – is a testament to our state-of-the-art superyacht facility, but moreover to the amazing IGY personalities from operations to or cooperate staff who all strive to make every visit a secure, memorable and fun one. I couldn’t be prouder.” 

Yacht Haven Grande, St. Thomas is a dedicated superyacht marina capable of berthing yachts up to 656 feet (200m). Along with other selected IGY marina locations, it will offer health screening for COVID-19 to support the industry this season along with regularly updated website content providing destination information to deliver a successful charter (www.igymarinas.com).

