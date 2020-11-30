The Triton

News

Acrew announces winners

Acrew announced the winners of its third annual Crew Awards through a live streamed event on Facebook Saturday.

And the winners are:

  • Best Charter Yacht Crew: M/Y Arience
  • Best Private Yacht Crew: M/Y Mimtee
  • Best Captain (Master Unlimited): Capt. Brendan O’Shannassy
  • Best Captain (Master 3000GT): Capt. Nathan Mc’Fadyen
  • Best Captain (Master 500GT): Capt. Jason McCormack
  • Best Chef: Dean Harrison
  • Best Chief Engineer and ETO: Thomas Fowle
  • Best Engineer and ETO: Benjamin Catchlove
  • Best Purser: Jana Gacina
  • Best Chief Stew: Meeli Lepik
  • Best Stew: Sabrina Nogueira
  • Best First Officer: Philip Atkinson
  • Best Deck: Francisco Ayuso Segado
  • Best Humanitarian: M/Y Loon
  • Best Entrepreneur: Kiyra Rathbone
  • Best Duty of Care: Karine Rayson
  • Best Environmental: Lauren Ryburn
  • Best Lifetime Achievement: Avinish Dhall
  • Best Social Influencer: Gemma Hulbert
  • Best Mentorship: Capt. Tristan Mortlock

