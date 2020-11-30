Acrew announces winners
Acrew announced the winners of its third annual Crew Awards through a live streamed event on Facebook Saturday.
And the winners are:
- Best Charter Yacht Crew: M/Y Arience
- Best Private Yacht Crew: M/Y Mimtee
- Best Captain (Master Unlimited): Capt. Brendan O’Shannassy
- Best Captain (Master 3000GT): Capt. Nathan Mc’Fadyen
- Best Captain (Master 500GT): Capt. Jason McCormack
- Best Chef: Dean Harrison
- Best Chief Engineer and ETO: Thomas Fowle
- Best Engineer and ETO: Benjamin Catchlove
- Best Purser: Jana Gacina
- Best Chief Stew: Meeli Lepik
- Best Stew: Sabrina Nogueira
- Best First Officer: Philip Atkinson
- Best Deck: Francisco Ayuso Segado
- Best Humanitarian: M/Y Loon
- Best Entrepreneur: Kiyra Rathbone
- Best Duty of Care: Karine Rayson
- Best Environmental: Lauren Ryburn
- Best Lifetime Achievement: Avinish Dhall
- Best Social Influencer: Gemma Hulbert
- Best Mentorship: Capt. Tristan Mortlock