Acrew set to announce Crew Award winners

The votes are cast and the ballots counted. Find out who will win one of Acrew’s Crew Awards 2020 in a virtual ceremony streamed live on Youtube and Facebook on Saturday, Nov. 28.

The physical awards ceremony was cancelled for this year, which marks the third annual awards. The virtual ceremony will feature video messages from each finalist in the 20 categories. Register ahead of time for the Facebook event — scheduled for 2000 hours CET (UTC+1).

Guests are asked to donate €30 to support the UK-based Amber foundation, which helps young people rebuild their lives after ending up homeless.

“As the Crew Awards is about rewarding career efforts, we want to contribute to Amber’s objective enabling people to start their life and their career,” Acrew stated in a press release announcing the virtual ceremony. “Last year, we enabled STCW courses with this charity for people progressing at Amber. This year we want to do the same.”

The Crew Awards have been developed to reward crew that have proven themselves to be the best at their job. They are intended to be both a personal achievement and an industry-wide recognition of professional excellence.

Crew and industry professionals nominated crew in each category. Voting was open to all yachties and resulted in three finalists per category. Finalists were judged by captains and senior crew through video interviews and CVs.

Due to the COVID-19 situation and travel regulations, Acrew has organized two events. The Crew Awards ceremony, taking place in the World Trade Center in Barcelona. A physical celebration is scheduled to take place on April 24, 2021, at the same location.