The Triton

Career

Acrew set to announce Crew Award winners

Posted on by in , | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

The votes are cast and the ballots counted. Find out who will win one of Acrew’s Crew Awards 2020 in a virtual ceremony streamed live on Youtube and Facebook on Saturday, Nov. 28. 

The physical awards ceremony was cancelled for this year, which marks the third annual awards. The virtual ceremony will feature video messages from each finalist in the 20 categories. Register ahead of time for the Facebook event — scheduled for 2000 hours CET (UTC+1).

Guests are asked to donate €30 to support the UK-based Amber foundation, which helps young people rebuild their lives after ending up homeless.

“As the Crew Awards is about rewarding career efforts, we want to contribute to Amber’s objective enabling people to start their life and their career,” Acrew stated in a press release announcing the virtual ceremony. “Last year, we enabled STCW courses with this charity for people progressing at Amber. This year we want to do the same.”

The Crew Awards have been developed to reward crew that have proven themselves to be the best at their job. They are intended to be both a personal achievement and an industry-wide recognition of professional excellence.  

Crew and industry professionals nominated crew in each category. Voting was open to all yachties and resulted in three finalists per category. Finalists were judged by captains and senior crew through video interviews and CVs.

Due to the COVID-19 situation and travel regulations, Acrew has organized two events. The Crew Awards ceremony, taking place in the World Trade Center in Barcelona. A physical celebration is scheduled to take place on April 24, 2021, at the same location.

Related Articles

Nominations open for Acrew Crew Awards

Nominations open for Acrew Crew Awards

Acrew is now taking nominations for outstanding crew who deserve industry-wide recognition of their professional excellence through Acrew’s Crew Awards. Nomination categories can be found at …

| | 0 Comments
Taking the Helm: Ensure trust outlasts COVID

Taking the Helm: Ensure trust outlasts COVID

Taking the Helm: by Capt. Paul Ferdais The COVID-19 pandemic has forced everyone to balance the business side of our boats with respect for the potential threats to the lives of the people around …

| | 0 Comments
Cluster Yachting Monaco hosts Open Day

Cluster Yachting Monaco hosts Open Day

By Lauren Coles On Thursday, Oct. 8, Cluster Yachting Monaco organized Open Day for yacht charter and sales brokers to learn more about and visit yachts for sale or charter in the area. The …

| , , , , , | 0 Comments
Rules of the Road: Don’t double-down MOB rescue

Rules of the Road: Don’t double-down MOB rescue

Rules of the Road: by Capt. Jake Desvergers It is summertime here in the northern hemisphere. With the exception of a high humidity, scorching heat in Florida, this is my favorite time of year. …

| , , , | 1 Comment
METS cancelled

METS cancelled

The Marine Equipment Trade Show, popularly known as METS, which was scheduled for Nov. 17-19 in the RAI Amsterdam in The Netherlands, has been cancelled. “Due to the consequences of the …

| , , , , , | 0 Comments
Taking the Helm: Leaders, set an example; take care of yourself

Taking the Helm: Leaders, set an example; take care of yourself

Taking the Helm: by Capt. Paul Ferdais The COVID-19 pandemic has been an incredible test of character and determination for all crew on yachts. Captains have had to deal with extraordinary …

| , , , , | 0 Comments

Comments

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Picked Just For You

Related Articles

Taking the Helm: Leaders, set an example; take care of yourself

Taking the Helm: Leaders, set an example; take care of yourself

Taking the Helm: by Capt. Paul Ferdais The COVID-19 pandemic has been an incredible test of character and determination for all crew on …

Cluster Yachting Monaco hosts Open Day

Cluster Yachting Monaco hosts Open Day

By Lauren Coles On Thursday, Oct. 8, Cluster Yachting Monaco organized Open Day for yacht charter and sales brokers to learn more about …

Nominations open for Acrew Crew Awards

Nominations open for Acrew Crew Awards

Acrew is now taking nominations for outstanding crew who deserve industry-wide recognition of their professional excellence through …