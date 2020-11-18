The Triton

AV firms Triton Technical, Great Circle Systems merge

Seattle-based Triton Technical and Great Circle Systems recently announced a plan to merge the companies’ business operations under the Triton Technical brand. The companies offer audio/visual, information technology, and communications consulting, design, and integration services to the superyacht industry.

“GCS is excited about the opportunity brought forth with the merger,” said Darren Mayhead, CEO of GCS. Having served in the British Royal Navy as a submarine engineer, and then chief engineer on yachts, Mayhead brings with him an operational perspective from the vessel side. “Our clients have a lot to gain from this merger, as we can now offer true 24/7/365 remote support services, and we now have the added benefit of expanded AV, security and control core competencies to offer our clients, that we could not before. In addition, our support and service reach now extends into Europe, which is something our clients have been pressing for.”

GCS was founded 23 years ago by Scott Strand, a former yacht captain.

“A lot of our clients are also clients of GCS for their Triton Administrator yacht management software,” said David Denchik, CEO of Triton Technical. “I have always been impressed by the professionalism of their team, and the GCS installs we encounter in the field are superb. It is quite common for Triton Technical’s support team to run across Triton Administrator when undertaking refits or deploying new workstations for crew.

The merged company will maintain an office in Fort Lauderdale.

Denchik entered the superyacht arena as an integration engineer at Vulcan, where he worked on the build team for M/Y Octopus, designing entertainment and media ingestion solutions.

The combined company allows for full consulting, design and integration. The merger is expected to be completed by the end of the year. 

