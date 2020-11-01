The Triton

Boat Show News

FLIBS20: With no events, NMS still seeks to raise money

Posted on by in , , | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Fort Lauderdale-based National Marine Suppliers, hosts of several of the largest boat show-related events in the yachting industry, cancelled their events this year, but still seek to raise money for its two targeted charities.

This year would have marked the 13th annual Yacht Bikers Poker Run, which takes participants on motorcycles, classic cars and sports cars about 250 miles around South Florida, raising money for Task Force Dagger Foundation, which benefits special forces veterans and their families.

After 15 years of hosting its Captain and Crew Appreciation Party that grew to attract more than 9,000 guests, the company changed focus in 2017 to an invitation-only dinner and dancing event, still raising money for the  Florida Breast Cancer Foundation. 2020 would have marked the fourth anniversary of the revamped event.

Over the years, the two events have raised $420,995 for the two groups. 

“This year, we are not hosting our annual events due to social distancing and events being cancelled,” the company said in a press release. “We feel an incredible commitment to continue the efforts to raise money for FLBCF and TFD families. The drive to make life better has become infectious and we wish to continue, especially in these times. We are so fortunate to be a part of a very generous industry. We graciously ask for your continued support.”

Donations can be made at www.floridabreastcancer.org/donate and www.taskforcedagger.org.

Related Articles

Yacht Haven Grande tops global marinas again

Yacht Haven Grande tops global marinas again

IGY Marinas’s Yacht Haven Grande marina in St. Thomas has been named International Superyacht Marina of the Year for the third time in the past five years. The award is given by The Yacht …

| , , | 0 Comments

USSA continues mission of speaking for large yacht sector in US

By Kitty McGowan The year was 2006, in the epicenter of the superyacht industry in the United States -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida. There was a lack of a unified voice in the U.S. for the unique …

| , , , , , , | 0 Comments
Cluster Yachting Monaco hosts Open Day

Cluster Yachting Monaco hosts Open Day

By Lauren Coles On Thursday, Oct. 8, Cluster Yachting Monaco organized Open Day for yacht charter and sales brokers to learn more about and visit yachts for sale or charter in the area. The …

| , , , , , | 0 Comments
What the FLIBS? How and why Fort Lauderdale chose to buck the ‘cancel culture’

What the FLIBS? How and why Fort Lauderdale chose to buck the ‘cancel culture’

People across the global yachting industry were aghast when local government officials in Fort Lauderdale gave the owners and organizers of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show the green …

| , , , , | 4 Comments
Former crew feed crew, give back

Former crew feed crew, give back

By Lucy Chabot Reed Two former yacht crew who started a catering business in South Florida years ago have shifted their focus during the pandemic as events have been cancelled all over the …

| , , , , | 0 Comments
Girl power: Back-to-back river trips leave their mark

Girl power: Back-to-back river trips leave their mark

By Lucy Chabot Reed Capt. Kelly Gordon and her crew aboard the 75-Sunseeker M/Y Corporate Retreat had just come the long way around from Florida to Chicago. Thanks to COVID-19, closed borders and …

| , , , , , , | 1 Comment

Comments

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

FLIBS20: Saturday weathers rain

FLIBS20: Saturday weathers rain

Rain kept crowds at bay on Saturday for the fourth day of the 61st annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, but the cloudy skies …

| , , | 1 Comment
What the FLIBS? How and why Fort Lauderdale chose to buck the ‘cancel culture’

What the FLIBS? How and why Fort Lauderdale chose to buck the ‘cancel culture’

People across the global yachting industry were aghast when local government officials in Fort Lauderdale gave the owners and organizers …

| , , , , | 4 Comments
Owner’s View: Chartering and pride of ownership

Owner’s View: Chartering and pride of ownership

Owner’s View: by Melvin Miller I have chartered houses, cars, aircraft and yachts. If I want to spend a week on a yacht in the Med, I …

| , , , , , , , | 1 Comment
Triton hosts first open virtual networking

Triton hosts first open virtual networking

By Lucy Chabot Reed About 40 people joined us for our first Triton Virtual Networking event last week, calling our new platform “a …

| , , , | 0 Comments

Events