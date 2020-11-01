Boat Show News

FLIBS20: With no events, NMS still seeks to raise money

Fort Lauderdale-based National Marine Suppliers, hosts of several of the largest boat show-related events in the yachting industry, cancelled their events this year, but still seek to raise money for its two targeted charities.

This year would have marked the 13th annual Yacht Bikers Poker Run, which takes participants on motorcycles, classic cars and sports cars about 250 miles around South Florida, raising money for Task Force Dagger Foundation, which benefits special forces veterans and their families.

After 15 years of hosting its Captain and Crew Appreciation Party that grew to attract more than 9,000 guests, the company changed focus in 2017 to an invitation-only dinner and dancing event, still raising money for the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation. 2020 would have marked the fourth anniversary of the revamped event.

Over the years, the two events have raised $420,995 for the two groups.

“This year, we are not hosting our annual events due to social distancing and events being cancelled,” the company said in a press release. “We feel an incredible commitment to continue the efforts to raise money for FLBCF and TFD families. The drive to make life better has become infectious and we wish to continue, especially in these times. We are so fortunate to be a part of a very generous industry. We graciously ask for your continued support.”

Donations can be made at www.floridabreastcancer.org/donate and www.taskforcedagger.org.