Industry update offered at USVI charter show

The Virgin Island Professional Charter Association (VIPCA), organizers of the annual USVI Charter Yacht Show set for Nov. 12-15, will host an industry update seminar both in person and live-streamed to the virtual show website on Nov. 12.

“We are honored to have both the U.S. Virgin Islands’ commissioner of tourism and commissioner of health, providing government updates relative to the marine charter industry in the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as several private sector executives who will provide insight on tourism in the territory today,” said Oriel Blake, VIPCA executive director, in a statement. “Many questions will be answered that have arisen out of this new era of chartering amidst a viral pandemic, and more detail will be provided on the new and exciting charter itineraries between the U.S. Virgin Islands: St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix and Puerto Rico’s neighboring islands: Vieques, Culebra, and Culebrita.”

The governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands has declared that gatherings of up to 100 people will be allowed beginning Nov. 9, therefore attendance to the show, based at Yacht Haven Grande St. Thomas, will be capped at 100 this year. As of yesterday, nearly 50 had registered to attend, with more than 60 registering to view the show virtually. Physical registration is free for VIPCA members, $100 for non-members. Virtual registration is $50 for VIPCA members, $100 for non-members.  (Online access is free with in-person registration.) For more, click here.

Show organizers also have released COVID-19 safety protocols that include pre-show negative COVID tests, thermal screening upon entry, mandatory facial masks, hand sanitizing stations at every entrance and yacht, four broker maximum onboard at any one time (including for lunches and dinners), and pre-packaged food and beverages. Find the complete rules here.

Crew who quarantined on a passage that lasted at least 14 days are exempt from the need to get a negative test. 

Sixty yachts were registered as of yesterday and include sailing monohulls, catamarans and motoryachts mostly in the 40- to 70-foot range. One motoryacht of 105 feet was registered as of yesterday. 

The theme of this year’s chef competition is “Lunch and Dessert on Arrival” and is designed to offer light and healthy dishes both savory and sweet. Registration is now closed. Judging takes place on individual yachts on Nov. 12. 

In related news, the show named Offshore Marine as its official sponsor. The company, which is the Yamaha distributor and Caribe Inflatables importer to the Virgin Islands as well as the AB dealer for the USVI, is offering an AB 13 VS inflatable paired with a Yamaha F40 for this year’s silent auction. The auction will open during show days to show attendees only, with proceeds benefiting VIPCA.

