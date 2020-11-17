The Triton

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Loon, Africa 1 sell; Mrs L listed

Yachts sold

M/Y Loon, a 155-foot (47m) Christensen launched in 1997, sold by IYC broker Katya Grzeszczak bringing the buyer, and IYC brokers Michael Rafferty and Barbara Stork Landeweer and Allied Marine representing the seller.

M/Y Africa I, a 154-foot (47m) Benetti launched in 2010, by IYC broker Filip Jerolimov, representing the seller, and Peter Riginos of Riginos Yachts bringing the buyer.

M/Y Revelry, a 128-foot (39m) Hakvoort launched in 2010, by IYC broker Mark Elliott in an in-house deal with Kevin Bonnie representing the seller.

M/Y Siete, a 115-foot (35m) Benetti launched in 2002, sold by IYC broker Frank Grzeszczak Jr. representing the seller, and Crow’s Nest broker Michael Selter bringing the buyer.

M/Y Cristobal, a 95-foot (29m) yacht by Princess Yachts launched in 2009, by Worth Avenue Yachts brokers Jonathan Chapman and Robert Stotler, who brought the buyer, and Ocean Independence broker Chris Collins, who represented the seller. 

M/Y Coy Koi, a 83-foot (25.5m) Kuipers Doggersbank launched in 2000, by Northrop & Johnson brokers Kevin Kramer, Kristen Klein and Kevin Merrigan in an in-house deal.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Mrs L, a 168-foot (50.8m) Mondomarine launched in 2009, listed with Yachting Partners International for €13.8 million.

M/Y Odyssey III, a 108-foot (33m) Benetti launched in 1967, listed with Camper & Nicholsons broker Tim Langmead.

M/Y Genium, a 71-foot (21.5m) Azimut launched in 2008, listed with IYC broker Sebastian Jerolimov for €549,000.

M/Y Vector, a 48-foot (14.5m) speedboat tender built by Vector ProBoat in Sweden and launched in 2017, listed with BGYB for €595,000.

