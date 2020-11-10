Boats and Brokers

Latest in the fleet: New Tankoa sells; New Admiral listed; Classic Feadship with CNI

Posted on by in Boats and Brokers

ADVERTISEMENT

Yachts sold

A 164-foot (50m) Tankoa new build set for delivery at the end of 2021.

A 151-foot (46m) Delta launched in 1999, sold by Northrop & Johnson broker Kevin Kramer.

New in the sales fleet

A 216-foot (66m) GC Force 66 by Admiral set to launch in 2023, listed with FGI Yacht Group broker Frank Grzeszczak for €56 million.

M/Y Koukles, a 97-foot (30m) Azimut launched in 2008, listed with IYC broker Costas Dimopoulos for €2.8 million.

News in the charter fleet

M/Y Cetacea, a 132-foot (40m) Feadship launched in 1970, now available with Camper & Nicholsons.