Miami21: Miami Yacht Show postponed

Posted on by in
Organizers of the Miami Yacht Show, the in-water brokerage show held in February each year, have postponed the show to a date yet to be determined, according to a story in the South Florida Business Journal.

Produced and co-owned by Informa Markets, the show runs concurrently with the Miami International Boat Show, which announced last week it would be cancelled for 2021. Andrew Doole, VP of Informa’s U.S. boat shows, told the Business Journal that Informa’s decision to postpone the yacht show “is a direct result of the Miami International Boat Show cancelling its planned event.” The story reported that Doole added “the boat show, which was established before the yacht show, attracts much of the overall traffic, so it’s unclear what kind of attendance the yacht show could bring as a standalone show.”

A decision on whether to hold the 2021 yacht show at a later date will likely be made by the end of November, Doole told the Business Journal.

