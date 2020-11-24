The Triton

New in the brokerage fleet: Two new Custom Lines sell; Barcelona slip listed

Yachts sold

A Custom Line Navetta, a 138-foot (42m) new build tri-deck scheduled for delivery in 2022, by Ocean Independence broker Jeremy Comport.

M/Y Moon Goddess, a 115-foot (35m) yacht built by Danish Yachts in 2006, by Camper & Nicholsons broker Fernando Nicholson in an in-house deal.

A Custom Line Navetta, a 109-foot  (33m) new build scheduled for delivery in May 2021, by Ocean Independence broker Jelena Vezia and The Doc Yacht Services.

M/Y Beachfront, a 108-foot (33m) Hargrave launched in 2005, by Northrop & Johnson co-listing broker Kristen Klein.

New in the sales fleet

Berth MR3, a 70m slip at Marina Port Vell in Barcelona, lease available to March 2035, listed with Camper & Nicholsons broker Arne Ploch for €3.6 million.

M/Y Checkmate, a 143-foot (43.6m) Benetti launched in 2013, co-listed with Merle Wood & Associates and G-Yachts for €10.5 million.

M/Y Falcon Ca, a 108-foot (32.8m) Ferretti Custom Line new build to be launched in 2021, listed with Merle Wood & Associates for €10.9 million.

