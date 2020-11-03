Boats and Brokers

News in the fleet: New 50m Heesen sold; Il Gattopardo listed

Posted on by in Boats and Brokers

ADVERTISEMENT

Yachts sold

Project Triton, a 50m Heesen, by Denison broker David Johnson, who brought the buyer, and Thom Conboy, who represented Heesen.

M/Y Tremenda, a 127-foot (38.5m) yacht built by Admiral and launched in 2016, by Camper and Nicholsons brokers Jean-Marie Recamier and Carmen Lau, who brought the buyer, and IYC broker Frank Grzeszczak Jr. who represented the seller.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Il Gattopardo, a 116-foot (35.4m) vessel built by Amer at the Permare shipyard in Italy and launched in 2012, listed with BGYB for €7.7 million.

M/Y Three Kings, a 103-foot (31m) Broward launched in 200, with Denison Yachting broker Fletcher Daves for $1.78 million.

M/Y Impossible Dream, a 75-foot (23m) Viking launched in 2008, listed with Merle Wood & Associates for just under $1.7 million.

News in the charter fleet

M/Y African Queen, a 120-foot (36.6m) Benetti launched in 2009, has joined Camper & Nicholsons.