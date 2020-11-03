The Triton

Boats and Brokers

News in the fleet: New 50m Heesen sold; Il Gattopardo listed

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Yachts sold

Project Triton, a 50m Heesen, by Denison broker David Johnson, who brought the buyer, and Thom Conboy, who represented Heesen.

M/Y Tremenda, a 127-foot (38.5m) yacht built by Admiral and launched in 2016, by Camper and Nicholsons brokers Jean-Marie Recamier and Carmen Lau, who brought the buyer, and IYC broker Frank Grzeszczak Jr. who represented the seller.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Il Gattopardo, a 116-foot (35.4m) vessel built by Amer at the Permare shipyard in Italy and launched in 2012, listed with BGYB for €7.7 million.

M/Y Three Kings, a 103-foot (31m) Broward launched in 200, with Denison Yachting broker Fletcher Daves for $1.78 million.

M/Y Impossible Dream, a 75-foot (23m) Viking launched in 2008, listed with Merle Wood & Associates for just under $1.7 million.

News in the charter fleet

M/Y African Queen, a 120-foot (36.6m) Benetti launched in 2009, has joined Camper & Nicholsons.

Related Articles

Latest news in the brokerage fleet: New Amels sold; M4, Seagull of Cayman listed

Latest news in the brokerage fleet: New Amels sold; M4, Seagull of Cayman listed

Yachts sold Project Witchcraft, a 197-foot (60m) Amels 60 Limited Edition new build, with Sean Moran of Moran Yacht & Ship representing the buyer and supervising the build. Delivery is …

| | 0 Comments
Latest in the brokerage fleet: New Amels, Cecilia sold; Africa I listed

Latest in the brokerage fleet: New Amels, Cecilia sold; Africa I listed

Yachts sold Project Signature, a 120m new Amels by Espen Øino. Imperial represents the owner and will supervise construction. Due to be delivered in 2025, it will be the largest Amels and the …

| , | 0 Comments
Latest in the brokerage fleet: Global sells; Elements listed

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Global sells; Elements listed

Yachts sold M/Y Global, a 220-foot (67m) workboat built by U.S. yard Bender in 1982 and converted into an expedition yacht by Shadow Marine in 2007, sold by United Yacht Sales broker Christopher …

| , | 0 Comments
Latest in the brokerage fleet: Hemabejo 3 sells; Paloma listed

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Hemabejo 3 sells; Paloma listed

Yachts sold M/Y Hemabejo 3, a 132-foot (40m) Benetti launched in 2014, sold by IYC broker Pierre Vezilier, who represented the seller, and G Yachts, who brought the buyer. M/Y Cadenza, a …

| | 0 Comments
Latest news in the fleet: Tatii sold; Serenity listed; W in charter

Latest news in the fleet: Tatii sold; Serenity listed; W in charter

Yachts sold M/Y Tatii, a 134-foot (40.5m) vessel built by Tamsen Yachts in 2009, by World of Yachting and Burgess. It was listed for €9.4 million. M/Y Gems, a 108-foot (32.8m) vessel built …

| , , , | 0 Comments
Latest in the brokerage fleet: Lazy Z sells; Alysee listed

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Lazy Z sells; Alysee listed

Yachts sold M/Y Lazy Z, a 170-foot (52m) Oceanco launched in 1997, by Merle Wood & Associates broker John Cohen, who represented the seller. Worth Avenue Yachts brokers Mark Osterhaven and …

| , | 0 Comments

Comments

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Picked Just For You

Related Articles

Latest news in the fleet: Tatii sold; Serenity listed; W in charter

Latest news in the fleet: Tatii sold; Serenity listed; W in charter

Yachts sold M/Y Tatii, a 134-foot (40.5m) vessel built by Tamsen Yachts in 2009, by World of Yachting and Burgess. It was listed for …

Latest in the brokerage fleet: New Amels, Cecilia sold; Africa I listed

Latest in the brokerage fleet: New Amels, Cecilia sold; Africa I listed

Yachts sold Project Signature, a 120m new Amels by Espen Øino. Imperial represents the owner and will supervise construction. Due to …

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Global sells; Elements listed

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Global sells; Elements listed

Yachts sold M/Y Global, a 220-foot (67m) workboat built by U.S. yard Bender in 1982 and converted into an expedition yacht by Shadow …