Captains, crew pick top businesses in Acrew awards

Acrew has announced the winners of its 2020 Superyacht Business Awards. Companies in four categories in as many as seven regions were voted on by yacht captains and crew. The winners and runners up were honored in a press release last week.

Best Marina/Adriatic: Porto Montenegro

Best Marina/Aegean: Cesme Marina

Best Marina/Australasia: Gold Coast City Marina & Shipyard

Best Marina/Caribbean: Yacht Club Port de Plaisance

Best Insurance/Health & Medical: Moore Stephens

Best Provisioning Company/Spain: JPL Yachting

Best Provisioning Company/Aegean: Mono Yachting