Captains, crew pick top businesses in Acrew awards
Acrew has announced the winners of its 2020 Superyacht Business Awards. Companies in four categories in as many as seven regions were voted on by yacht captains and crew. The winners and runners up were honored in a press release last week.
- Best Marina/Adriatic: Porto Montenegro
- Best Marina/Aegean: Cesme Marina
- Best Marina/Australasia: Gold Coast City Marina & Shipyard
- Best Marina/Caribbean: Yacht Club Port de Plaisance
- Best Insurance/Health & Medical: Moore Stephens
- Best Provisioning Company/Spain: JPL Yachting
- Best Provisioning Company/Aegean: Mono Yachting
- Best Superyacht Agent/Adriatic: A+ Yachting
- Best Superyacht Agent/Aegean: Roditis Yachting
- Best Superyacht Agent/Australasia: Seal Superyachts
- Best Superyacht Agent/Asia: Seal Superyachts
- Best Superyacht Agent/Caribbean: Erika’s Yacht Agents
- Best Superyacht Agent/France & Monaco: Riviera Yacht Support
- Best Superyacht Agents/Spain: Lantimar Yachting