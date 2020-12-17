The Triton

Ending weird 2020 in the Exumas

Posted on by in
At the beginning of this pandemic, I went into panic mode and pondered what my options were, seeing as I expected this to totally stall our industry. I could not have been more wrong.

2020 has been my most lucrative year yet. I’m fortunate to be finishing the year with the delivery of a Sea Ray L650 to the Exumas, in which I spent two weeks island hopping with the family.

I’ll return on the 27th for another round and plan to return home on Jan. 3.

To enter the Bahamas during such a turbulent time, I had to get a COVID PCR test (rapid test is not acceptable) with 24-hour turnaround time as visitors only have five days following a negative result to enter the country. 

Once there, visitors are required to answer a five-question survey every morning. On the fifth day, visitors must report for a rapid results test administered at several locations throughout the islands. 

Things are relatively quiet for now, but that could change come Christmas and New Year’s. Any captain planning to go, if you do your homework, understand and follow the regulations, you’ll be fine.

Capt. Jonathan Parmet is a freelance captain based in South Florida. Learn more about him on his website, www.yachtcaptain.us. Comments on this report are welcome below.

