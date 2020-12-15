The Triton

Latest in the brokerage fleet: New Admiral, Ocean Club sell; Sea Star listed

Yachts sold

Project Visionary, a 238-foot (73m) new build Admiral, by IYC. It is scheduled for delivery at the end of 2024.

M/Y Ocean Club, a 164-foot (50m) Trinity launched in 2009, by Luke Brown Yachts broker Andrew Cilla, who brought the buyer, and IYC broker Mark Elliott, who represented the seller.

M/Y Top Five, a 157-foot (48m) Christensen launched in 2005, by Northrop & Johnson brokers Sean Doyle and Wes Sanford, who represented the buyer. The yacht joins the NJ charter fleet and will be renamed M/Y Mi Amore early next year.

A 145-foot (44m) new build Benetti Diamond due to launch in 2022, by IYC broker Frank Grzeszczak Jr.

M/Y Emrys, a 98-foot (30m) Sunseeker launched in 2010, by Chamberlain Yachts International and Rick Obey Yachts. Asking price was $3.75 million.

M/Y Bun, a 92-foot (28.3m) Mangusta launched in 2015, by Northrop & Johnson broker Ed Dickinson, who represented the buyer.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Sea Star, a 109-foot (33m) Hargrave launched in 2001, listed with Hargrave Custom Yachts broker Yannis Zagorakis for just under $2 million.

M/Y Illeagle, a 105-foot (32m) Nordlund yachtfisher launched in 1996, listed with Northop & Johnson brokers Robert Petrina and Todd Rittenhouse for $2.2 million. 

