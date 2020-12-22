The Triton

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Turquoise sells; Bowsprit listed

Yachts sold

M/Y Turquoise, a 181-foot (55.4m) vessel built by Proteksan in 2011, by FGI Yacht Group, which represented the seller. Luxury Brokerage Services brought the buyer. She was listed at $18.5 million.

Project Innovation, a new build vessel to be designed and built by Tecnomar in Italy, by IYC broker Michel Chryssicopoulos. The owner has not revealed its length, but confirmed the volume to be over 700GT. It is scheduled to be delivered in 2023 and join the IYC charter fleet.

M/Y Glory, a 112-foot (34m) Westport launched in 2006, by Denison Yachting broker Kevin Frawley, who brought the buyers. Luke Brown broker Andrew Cilla held the listing.

M/Y Gail Force Too, an 85-foot (26m) Pacific Mariner launched in 2008, sold by IYC broker Rob Newton, who represented the seller, and Camper Nicholsons broker James Wallace, who brought the buyer.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Bowsprit, a 179-foot (54m) vessel under construction at Vittoria Yachts and due for delivery in 2023, listed with Camper & Nicholsons broker Benjamin Bensahel.

