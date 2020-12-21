The Triton

Topics

Latest in the charter fleet: Top Five, Seaquest join NJ;

Posted on by in , , , | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

News in the charter fleet

M/Y Top Five, a 157-foot (48m) Christensen launched in 2005, now with Northrop & Johnson and available in the Bahamas, Caribbean, Florida and New England year round. It will be renamed M/Y Mi Amore early next year.

M/Y Seaquest, a 130-foot (40m) Westport launched in 2005, now with Northrop & Johnson and available in the Bahamas and Caribbean this winter and the Pacific Coast including Alaska, next summer.

M/Y Lorax (ex-Diamond Girl), a 103-foot (31.4m) Johnson launched in 2008, has joined the Superyacht Sales and Charter fleet and is available in Florida and the Bahamas.

M/Y Majestic Moments, an 88-foot (27m) Azimut launched in 2019, now listed with Northrop & Johnson and available in the Bahamas and Caribbean this winter, New England this summer.

M/Y Chelsea, an 80-foot (24m) Hatteras, now available in Florida and the Bahamas through Northrop & Johnson.

M/Y Almost Done, a 72-foot (22.6m) Azimut launched in 2020, now with Northrop & Johnson and available in the Bahamas and Florida year round.

Related Articles

Latest news in the fleet: Tatii sold; Serenity listed; W in charter

Latest news in the fleet: Tatii sold; Serenity listed; W in charter

Yachts sold M/Y Tatii, a 134-foot (40.5m) vessel built by Tamsen Yachts in 2009, by World of Yachting and Burgess. It was listed for €9.4 million. M/Y Gems, a 108-foot (32.8m) vessel built …

| , , , | 0 Comments
Latest in the fleet: Minderella sells; Virago listed; Elegant 007 with HR

Latest in the fleet: Minderella sells; Virago listed; Elegant 007 with HR

Yachts sold M/Y Minderella, the 188-foot (57m) Feadship launched in 1986, sold by Merle Wood & Associates and Y.Co, who jointly represented the seller. M/Y Endeavour II, a 163-foot (50m) …

| , | 0 Comments
Latest in the fleet: New Tankoa sells; New Admiral listed; Classic Feadship with CNI

Latest in the fleet: New Tankoa sells; New Admiral listed; Classic Feadship with CNI

Yachts sold A 164-foot (50m) Tankoa new build set for delivery at the end of 2021. A 151-foot (46m) Delta launched in 1999, sold by Northrop & Johnson broker Kevin Kramer. New in the …

| | 0 Comments
Latest in the brokerage fleet: New Admiral, Ocean Club sell; Sea Star listed

Latest in the brokerage fleet: New Admiral, Ocean Club sell; Sea Star listed

Yachts sold Project Visionary, a 238-foot (73m) new build Admiral, by IYC. It is scheduled for delivery at the end of 2024. M/Y Ocean Club, a 164-foot (50m) Trinity launched in 2009, by Luke …

| | 0 Comments
Latest news in the charter fleet: Savannah joins NJ

Latest news in the charter fleet: Savannah joins NJ

News in the charter fleet M/Y Savannah, a 118-foot (36m) Intermarine launched in 2000, now for charter with Northrop & Johnson in the Bahamas and in New England in summer. M/Y Andiamo, a …

| , , | 0 Comments
News in the fleet: Whispers listed; Bella joins CNI charter

News in the fleet: Whispers listed; Bella joins CNI charter

New in the sales fleet M/Y Whispers, a 129-foot (39m) yacht built by Cantieri di Pisa in 1985, listed with SSH Maritime Brokerage broker Konstantinos Ladas for €950,000. M/Y Sea Huntress, a …

| , | 0 Comments

Comments

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Picked Just For You

Related Articles

Latest in the fleet: New Tankoa sells; New Admiral listed; Classic Feadship with CNI

Latest in the fleet: New Tankoa sells; New Admiral listed; Classic Feadship with CNI

Yachts sold A 164-foot (50m) Tankoa new build set for delivery at the end of 2021. A 151-foot (46m) Delta launched in 1999, sold by …

Latest news in the charter fleet: Savannah joins NJ

Latest news in the charter fleet: Savannah joins NJ

News in the charter fleet M/Y Savannah, a 118-foot (36m) Intermarine launched in 2000, now for charter with Northrop & Johnson in …

Latest in the brokerage fleet: New Admiral, Ocean Club sell; Sea Star listed

Latest in the brokerage fleet: New Admiral, Ocean Club sell; Sea Star listed

Yachts sold Project Visionary, a 238-foot (73m) new build Admiral, by IYC. It is scheduled for delivery at the end of 2024. M/Y …