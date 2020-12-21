Topics

Latest in the charter fleet: Top Five, Seaquest join NJ;

News in the charter fleet

M/Y Top Five, a 157-foot (48m) Christensen launched in 2005, now with Northrop & Johnson and available in the Bahamas, Caribbean, Florida and New England year round. It will be renamed M/Y Mi Amore early next year.

M/Y Seaquest, a 130-foot (40m) Westport launched in 2005, now with Northrop & Johnson and available in the Bahamas and Caribbean this winter and the Pacific Coast including Alaska, next summer.

M/Y Lorax (ex-Diamond Girl), a 103-foot (31.4m) Johnson launched in 2008, has joined the Superyacht Sales and Charter fleet and is available in Florida and the Bahamas.

M/Y Majestic Moments, an 88-foot (27m) Azimut launched in 2019, now listed with Northrop & Johnson and available in the Bahamas and Caribbean this winter, New England this summer.

M/Y Chelsea, an 80-foot (24m) Hatteras, now available in Florida and the Bahamas through Northrop & Johnson.

M/Y Almost Done, a 72-foot (22.6m) Azimut launched in 2020, now with Northrop & Johnson and available in the Bahamas and Florida year round.