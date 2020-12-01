Boats and Brokers

Latest news in the fleet: Mac Too sold

Yachts sold

M/Y Mac Too, a 131-foot (40m) Mangusta launched in 2008, by IYC broker Kevin Bonnie representing the seller. Ultimate Yachts Consulting brought the buyer.

S/Y Lunar Mist, a 104-foot sloop built in 1992 by Windship Trident, by BGYB. The boat was co-listed with Berthon International for 950,000 pounds.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Larimar II, an 84-foot (25.5m) Princess launched in 2017, listed with IYC broker Filip Jerolimov for €3.25 million.

M/Y Solal, a 78-foot (24m) Sanlorenzo launched in 2000, listed with IYC broker Leo Jordil for €795,000.

News in the charter fleet

M/Y Samsara, a 99-foot (30m) expedition yacht built by John Overing in 2017, now listed with Bluewater and available in Mexico this winter and the Pacific Northwest next summer.