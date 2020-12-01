The Triton

Boats and Brokers

Latest news in the fleet: Mac Too sold

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Yachts sold

M/Y Mac Too, a 131-foot (40m) Mangusta launched in 2008, by IYC broker Kevin Bonnie representing the seller. Ultimate Yachts Consulting brought the buyer.

S/Y Lunar Mist, a 104-foot sloop built in 1992 by Windship Trident, by BGYB. The boat was co-listed with Berthon International for 950,000 pounds.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Larimar II, an 84-foot (25.5m) Princess launched in 2017, listed with IYC broker Filip Jerolimov for €3.25 million.

M/Y Solal, a 78-foot (24m) Sanlorenzo launched in 2000, listed with IYC broker Leo Jordil for €795,000.

News in the charter fleet

M/Y Samsara, a 99-foot (30m) expedition yacht built by John Overing in 2017, now listed with Bluewater and available in Mexico this winter and the Pacific Northwest next summer.

Related Articles

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Loon, Africa 1 sell; Mrs L listed

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Loon, Africa 1 sell; Mrs L listed

Yachts sold M/Y Loon, a 155-foot (47m) Christensen launched in 1997, sold by IYC broker Katya Grzeszczak bringing the buyer, and IYC brokers Michael Rafferty and Barbara Stork Landeweer and …

| , | 0 Comments
News in the fleet: New 50m Heesen sold; Il Gattopardo listed

News in the fleet: New 50m Heesen sold; Il Gattopardo listed

Yachts sold Project Triton, a 50m Heesen, by Denison broker David Johnson, who brought the buyer, and Thom Conboy, who represented Heesen. M/Y Tremenda, a 127-foot (38.5m) yacht built by …

| | 0 Comments
Latest in the fleet: Minderella sells; Virago listed; Elegant 007 with HR

Latest in the fleet: Minderella sells; Virago listed; Elegant 007 with HR

Yachts sold M/Y Minderella, the 188-foot (57m) Feadship launched in 1986, sold by Merle Wood & Associates and Y.Co, who jointly represented the seller. M/Y Endeavour II, a 163-foot (50m) …

| , | 0 Comments
Latest in the brokerage fleet: Echelon sells; Ocean Club listed

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Echelon sells; Ocean Club listed

Yachts sold M/Y Echelon, a 102-foot (31m) Sanlorenzo launched in 2019, by ICY, which brought the buyer, and Lengers Yachts, which represented the seller. M/Y Untethered, a 90-foot (27m) Ocean …

| | 0 Comments
News in the fleet: Whispers listed; Bella joins CNI charter

News in the fleet: Whispers listed; Bella joins CNI charter

New in the sales fleet M/Y Whispers, a 129-foot (39m) yacht built by Cantieri di Pisa in 1985, listed with SSH Maritime Brokerage broker Konstantinos Ladas for €950,000. M/Y Sea Huntress, a …

| , | 0 Comments
Latest news in the fleet: Tatii sold; Serenity listed; W in charter

Latest news in the fleet: Tatii sold; Serenity listed; W in charter

Yachts sold M/Y Tatii, a 134-foot (40.5m) vessel built by Tamsen Yachts in 2009, by World of Yachting and Burgess. It was listed for €9.4 million. M/Y Gems, a 108-foot (32.8m) vessel built …

| , , , | 0 Comments

Comments

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Picked Just For You

Related Articles

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Echelon sells; Ocean Club listed

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Echelon sells; Ocean Club listed

Yachts sold M/Y Echelon, a 102-foot (31m) Sanlorenzo launched in 2019, by ICY, which brought the buyer, and Lengers Yachts, which …

Latest in the fleet: Minderella sells; Virago listed; Elegant 007 with HR

Latest in the fleet: Minderella sells; Virago listed; Elegant 007 with HR

Yachts sold M/Y Minderella, the 188-foot (57m) Feadship launched in 1986, sold by Merle Wood & Associates and Y.Co, who jointly …

Latest news in the fleet: Tatii sold; Serenity listed; W in charter

Latest news in the fleet: Tatii sold; Serenity listed; W in charter

Yachts sold M/Y Tatii, a 134-foot (40.5m) vessel built by Tamsen Yachts in 2009, by World of Yachting and Burgess. It was listed for …