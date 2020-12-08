Topics

Make time for Triton Networking

Once upon a time, there was the monthly Triton Networking event, and everybody who happened to be in Fort Lauderdale on the first Wednesday of every month, came together, met colleagues and had one (or more) drinks.

Since three months ago, there is the new virtual format for Triton Networking, and the platform chosen is way better than what we expected during these distancing times. Participants can check who is there, sit at a virtual table or lounge, chat with (or without) camera with other participants, and stroll to the next table on their screen.

When clicking on a person’s picture, you get some information about the person with whom you are speaking. This makes it even easier to make a contact than during any real-life event.

On Nov. 4, Triton Editor Lucy Reed interviewed a keynote speaker, a very welcome addition to the event. On Dec. 2, the tables were nicely decorated in Christmas colors.

While attendance is not always as high as we hosts would desire, it is fun and worthwhile every time. Seabob has hosted a table since the first digital event. We always enjoy it and make great contacts, some of them have already led to new business.

To everyone reading this, please accept this personal plea from my side: put Virtual Triton Networking on your calendar for Jan. 13 — 5-7 p.m. Fort Lauderdale time — and check it out. I promise to personally send a homemade cookie to everybody from the U.S. who drops in on Jan. 13.

Wishing you all blessed holidays. Stay happy and healthy.

Claus from Seabob

Claus Gruner is CEO of Cayago Americas, the U.S. division of the German-made Seabob.