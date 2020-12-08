The Triton

Topics

Make time for Triton Networking

Posted on by in , , | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Once upon a time, there was the monthly Triton Networking event, and everybody who happened to be in Fort Lauderdale on the first Wednesday of every month, came together, met colleagues and had one (or more) drinks.

Since three months ago, there is the new virtual format for Triton Networking, and the platform chosen is way better than what we expected during these distancing times. Participants can check who is there, sit at a virtual table or lounge, chat with (or without) camera with other participants, and stroll to the next table on their screen.

When clicking on a person’s picture, you get some information about the person with whom you are speaking. This makes it even easier to make a contact than during any real-life event.

On Nov. 4, Triton Editor Lucy Reed interviewed a keynote speaker, a very welcome addition to the event. On Dec. 2, the tables were nicely decorated in Christmas colors.

While attendance is not always as high as we hosts would desire, it is fun and worthwhile every time. Seabob has hosted a table since the first digital event. We always enjoy it and make great contacts, some of them have already led to new business. 

To everyone reading this, please accept this personal plea from my side: put Virtual Triton Networking on your calendar for Jan. 13 — 5-7 p.m. Fort Lauderdale time — and check it out. I promise to personally send a homemade cookie to everybody from the U.S. who drops in on Jan. 13.

Wishing you all blessed holidays. Stay happy and healthy.
Claus from Seabob

Claus Gruner is CEO of Cayago Americas, the U.S. division of the German-made Seabob. Comments are welcome below.

Related Articles

Taking the Helm: Leaders, set an example; take care of yourself

Taking the Helm: Leaders, set an example; take care of yourself

Taking the Helm: by Capt. Paul Ferdais The COVID-19 pandemic has been an incredible test of character and determination for all crew on yachts. Captains have had to deal with extraordinary …

| , , , , | 0 Comments
Triton hosts first open virtual networking

Triton hosts first open virtual networking

By Lucy Chabot Reed About 40 people joined us for our first Triton Virtual Networking event last week, calling our new platform “a brilliant use of time and resources” to get people …

| , , , | 0 Comments
FLIBS20: With no events, NMS still seeks to raise money

FLIBS20: With no events, NMS still seeks to raise money

Fort Lauderdale-based National Marine Suppliers, hosts of several of the largest boat show-related events in the yachting industry, cancelled their events this year, but still seek to raise money …

| , , | 0 Comments
The Money Dock: Know what you spend

The Money Dock: Know what you spend

The Money Dock: by Bosun Alex Kempin  July was a crazy month for my partner and I. After 3.6 years on board and 4.5 months of straight lockdown, we quit our jobs and were off to sunny …

| , | 0 Comments
Triton Survey: More say they won’t attend FLIBS2020

Triton Survey: More say they won’t attend FLIBS2020

By Lucy Chabot Reed The latest update to our industry-wide survey reveals that almost 60% of the 560 people who took part will not attend the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, set to open …

| , , , | 6 Comments
Triton’s new Captains Council draws high marks

Triton’s new Captains Council draws high marks

Publisher’s Point: by Lucy Chabot Reed Since COVID-19 set in, we have been unable to host our regular monthly in-person networking events. And while the Zoom platform is perfect for …

| , , , | 1 Comment

Comments

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Picked Just For You

Related Articles

Triton Survey: More say they won’t attend FLIBS2020

Triton Survey: More say they won’t attend FLIBS2020

By Lucy Chabot Reed The latest update to our industry-wide survey reveals that almost 60% of the 560 people who took part will not …

Triton’s new Captains Council draws high marks

Triton’s new Captains Council draws high marks

Publisher’s Point: by Lucy Chabot Reed Since COVID-19 set in, we have been unable to host our regular monthly in-person networking …

Taking the Helm: Leaders, set an example; take care of yourself

Taking the Helm: Leaders, set an example; take care of yourself

Taking the Helm: by Capt. Paul Ferdais The COVID-19 pandemic has been an incredible test of character and determination for all crew on …