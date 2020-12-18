The Triton

Boats and Brokers

Montagne takes over as CYBA president

The Charter Yacht Brokers Association membership has voted Ocean Independence charter broker June Montagne as its president for 2021-22.

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Montagne has been part of the CYBA board in various roles since the early 2000s, including president for the 2011-12 term. According to a press release announcing her appointment, she was co-chairwoman of the group that developed, wrote and launched the “New Broker Online Seminar”, and played a significant role in the development of the CYBA Hall of Fame, which recognizes yachting professionals each year at the Antigua Yacht Show.

Montagne has served as vice president in 2015-16 as well as the past two years. 

